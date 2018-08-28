Another black cat ‘overlooked’ at rescue centre as others find loving homes

Asha needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking to rehome a black cat and his companion who have been unlucky in their search for a family.

Carrot Cake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Carrot Cake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Asha came to the RSPCA with his companion Allspice after their owner passed away last year.

The local branch currently has 13 pure black cats like Asha in their care.

A member of staff at the centre said: “We do find that black cats are with us the longest.

“Although they are the same colour, they all have their own characters and personality and they deserve a home as much as any other cat.”

Asha and Allspice were used to living in a quiet home and being able to potter about in the garden which they loved.

Clove needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Clove needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The cattery staff say they are both easy cats to look after and they don’t cause any trouble at all, though they have been ‘overlooked’ so far, the charity hopes this week someone will give them a chance.

There are many other cats also needing a home of their own.

Carrot Cake is described as a shy ginger cat looking for an indoor home. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which was picked up on a routine blood test but no other known health problems.

Clove and Clementine came to the rescue centre with seven other cats all from the same home. The RSPCA say “they all get along brilliantly” and that they could be rehomed in pairs.

Curio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Curio needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Daddy Long-Legs is a mature male cat who was found in a poorly condition some time ago. He is now on medication for hyperthyroid, doing really well and ready to find a home of his own.

The RSPCA say everyone loves Fruitcake. She is around five years old and is “the friendliest cat you’ll meet”. Staff at the rescue centre say she wants attention all the time and politely taps you if she doesn’t get it.

Icon is an elderly female cat who is “full of character”. The RSPCA say she gets along well with other cats and is very confident and friendly.

Jenny is also described as a very friendly cat. She is eight years old and has previously lived in a home with dogs. The RSPCA say she likes company so it would be nice to find her a home where someone was around most of the day.

Clementine needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Clementine needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey is looking for an indoor home where she will be the only cat. She is thought to be around four or five years old.

The RSPCA say Curio has spent many years living outside so is very nervous around people. However with a patient owner and lots of love they say he will learn he doesn’t have to be scared. The charity are asking for someone to give him a chance.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

Daddy Long-Legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Daddy Long-Legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Fruitcake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Fruitcake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Icon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Icon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk