Rescue dog with 'so much love to give' seeks forever home

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA EAST NORFOLK

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a friendly dog who loves people.

Peter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Peter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sugar, a staffie who is thought to be around eight years old, came to the RSPCA after being signed over to a vets.

Staff at the rescue centre say she has a lovely temperament and is happy to see everyone she meets.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “She will benefit from extra training and she will enjoy the one on one with this.

“She deserves a home because she has so much love to give, and will be forever grateful.”

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sugar likes her walks and will need a home where the owner is around the majority of the time.

If you think you could give Sugar the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals waiting for their chance to find a new home and family.

Peter Rabbit is lonely and looking for love. The RSPCA hope to find him a home with a spayed female rabbit for companionship. He is friendly with people and also very active, loving to run around and play.

Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sub and Symphony have had a hard life and always looked after each other. They are timid but sweet cats who deserve a happy ending.

Patch is around 12 years old and is looking for an indoor home as he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). He has an ongoing condition with his mouth which the RSPCA can give you more information about if you call.

Lacey is also in need of an indoor home and an understanding owner who can give her the time she needs to settle in. She can get very anxious at times but once she's in a routine with people she knows she is a sweet loving cat.

Voldemort and Malfoy are described as two cheeky guinea pigs. They are brothers aged around a year old and will need to be adopted together.

Patch needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Patch needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gus and Olaf are baby guinea pigs both aged under five months. They get along well and the RSPCA say they will need to be adopted together.

Bluebell has some minor ongoing health issues which her new owner will need to keep an eye on. She is described as a timid natured cat who would be happiest in an adult home.

Milo is a large friendly male cat who is always happy for a fuss. Staff say he is very chatty and will soon let you know if his breakfast is late. He has FIV and is looking for an indoor home where he will be the only cat.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Voldemort and Malfoy need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Voldemort and Malfoy need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Bluebell needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Bluebell needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

