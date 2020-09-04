Search

Pair of elderly dogs who are ‘very dependent on each other’ seek home together

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 September 2020

Rusty is half of the duo looking fo a forever home Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk Branch is looking for forever homes for some of its older four-legged friends.

Rust (front) and Ben are looking to be rehomed together Photo: RSPCARust (front) and Ben are looking to be rehomed together Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA East Norfolk is searching for a home for these dogs as they have been waiting for a forever family for weeks now.

Rusty and Ben came to the charity after their owner passed away.

They will need to be rehomed together as they are very dependent on each other.

Rusty is a little nervous until he knows you whilst Ben is full of life despite his age.

Dotty is still needing a new home Photo: RSPCADotty is still needing a new home Photo: RSPCA

They are a part of the Golden Oldies scheme which provides support to those who rehome the elderly pets, there is more information on the scheme on the RSPCA’s website.

They require their forever homes to have someone who has experience of dogs and preferably would not have any children.

Dotty, is another elderly dog also part of the scheme.

The Staffie cross has been losing weight with dieting and exercise and her new owner will need to continue this as she does like her food.

Dot would struggle with laminated or slippery floors as she is a larger, older dog.

She may take a few days to settle into a new environment as she adapts to the owner’s routine and she’d like someone to be around for most of the day.

She has lived with cats in the past but can be the only dog in the home. She is not bothered by other dogs on her walks.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs then please fill in a perfect match form or electronic version available on the RSPCA East Norfolk website. You can also view their rehoming criteria and Covid restrictions at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

