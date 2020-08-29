Search

Elderly cat still waiting to be chosen after weeks at rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 August 2020

Scrappy is part of the Golden Oldies scheme Photo: RSPCA

Following the introduction of their Golden Oldie scheme, the charity is hoping to help rehome two of their elderly cats by providing full health checks and a reduced adoption fee.

Jack is still waiting for the right home Photo: RSPCAJack is still waiting for the right home Photo: RSPCA

Scrappy is one of the Golden Oldies who needs a home, she is a cheeky elderly female who is still full of fun and won’t say no to some attention.

She deserves a lovely home of her own.

Scrappy has hyperthyroid and this means she needs a tablet every day to keep this under control.

She has a big appetite so it will be easy to give her the tablets.

Herbert is needing a home Photo: RSPCAHerbert is needing a home Photo: RSPCA

Jack is the other member of the Golden Oldies scheme and he is still waiting for the right home which will allow him to get comfortable as he can be a little nervous to begin with.

Once he has warmed up, he loves a fuss.

He will need to be the only cat in the home and would also like a fairly large home to allow him to explore as Jack has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

This means he will need to be kept inside or have access to a secure garden or catio.

These brothers are looking to be rehomed together Photo: RSPCAThese brothers are looking to be rehomed together Photo: RSPCA

There are a number of other animals who also need homes this week.

Steve is a handsome cat who likes to chat.

At 12 years old, he is still yet to find his forever home where, ideally, he will be the only cat.

He loves being outside and soaking up the sun, a country home or somewhere in a rural setting would allow him to explore or relax in the rays.

Steve is a handsome 12 year old cat Photo: RSPCASteve is a handsome 12 year old cat Photo: RSPCA

Herbert is a friendly, loving cat who came to the RSPCA through no fault of his own and his owner was never found.

He has been castrated, chipped and vaccinated but has FIV.

This means he will need to be kept as an indoor only cat; he also needs urinary food to keep him healthy and happy.

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch is happy to discuss Herbert’s needs more with those who are interested.

Finally, Rusty and Ben are looking for a home to take them.

They brothers are 11 and 12, and quite dependent on each other.

They want a retirement home which will accept both of them when they are released for rehoming in Mid-September.

They are available for reservation until they are ready to leave for their home.

If you would like to adopt one of these animals, electronic forms can be filled in on the RSPCA website, or call the adoption line on 07867 972870.

For more information, you can visit their website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk

