Can you help find a home for these cats who need special support?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 16 August 2020

Kinky Tail needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kinky Tail needs a forever home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking for forever homes for these special cats who need special support.

Bermuda loves a lot of fuss and attention. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

This week the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch are wanting to give the spotlight to three cats who all have FIV.

FIV is Feline Immunodeficiency Virus which essentially causes these felines to have a weaker immune system. You can find out more about FIV by looking at the RSPCA website.

These cats are going to be rehomed separately and the perfect home would be an indoor home where they are the only pet.

They have all now been neutered and chipped and vet checked, flea and wormed so they are ready to go to their forever home.

Jack loves a fuss once he has warmed up to you. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

First of all is Kinky Tail, a super friendly feline who is desperate for a family to share some love with.

Next up, Bermuda loves a fuss and lots of attention.

Last but not least is Jack, he can be worried to begin with so he will need a family to be patient with him whilst he establishes his trust.

Once he knows you are ok, he would love you to make a fuss of him.

These cats would benefit from having a cat-proofed garden or catio for some safe outside time as well as lots of space indoors for them to explore.

It is really important for indoor cats to be entertained and stimulated, it can be as easy as giving them objects like cardboard boxes, crinkly paper or treats stuffed in toilet rolls.

The branch always needs support as the pandemic has put a major strain on their funding. Their shops are now back open and are ready to welcome you back.

The RSPCA has shops located at 47 Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, and a boutique shop on Palmers car park in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Their other shop is at 49 High Street Stalham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

