Lonely Collie dog who ‘loves everyone he meets’ still waiting for a home after being returned to RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 15:26 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 13 March 2019

Mario is still waiting at the RSPCA East Norfolk. Could you rehome him? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk hope this will be the week someone falls in love with Mario.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Crackers. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Crackers. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mario is a Collie cross who was found wandering the streets seven years ago and taken in by another branch of the RSPCA.

He was rehomed at the time but his owners’ circumstances changed and he was brought back to the rescue centre this year.

A few weeks ago the RSPCA said that he was experiencing upset at the upheaval and was in need of an owner to return the love he has to give.

This week a spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “Mario is still waiting to find a home, he loves everyone he meets and greets everyone happily.

“He would like a home where someone was around a lot of the time.”

Mario is thought to be around nine to 11 years old and would be happiest in an adult home. He gets along well with other dogs but he can’t live with cats.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Solitaire. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Solitaire. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Mario the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Lots more animals arrived at the RSPCA East Norfolk last week, so staff hope to find homes for those who are now fit and well.

One-eared Crackers is described as shy around people but staff say he gets on really well with other cats. They think once he is in a home and given lots of time and TLC he will come out of his shell - although will likely always be on the nervous side.

Solitaire is another timid cat who would benefit from the company of other sociable cats. She responds happily to a head rub and staff say she is slowly gaining more confidence.

Belle is described as a confident and friendly cat who would be happy in a family home. She is thought to be around four years old but is really small and looks like a kitten.

Mic is a young tabby cat who is around three or four years old. Staff say he has a shy nature as he was previously a farm cat. He has been used to living with lots of other cats and likes their company.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Belle. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Belle. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cuppa was a street cat who arrived at the rescue centre in a bit of a state. Staff say he is now feeling much better and ready to find a home of his own.

Midnight is looking for an adult home and she would probably prefer to be the only cat. She is confident and friendly but does like her own space at times too.

Lacey can become very easily scared and is looking for a quiet home where she’s given the time she needs to settle in with no demands put on her. Staff say an adult home with no other pets will suit her best.

Athena is a large grey cat aged around 11 years old. She has previously lived with dogs who she loved, but she doesn’t like other cats.

Patch is an older cat aged around 12 years old. Staff say he never stops purring, loves company and prefers to spend most of his time indoors sitting on a lap.

Valentino the rabbit will need a large spacious new home with a neutered female rabbit for company.

RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Cuppa. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Cuppa. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Midnight. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Midnight. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Lacey. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Lacey. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Athena. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkThe RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a home for Athena. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Valentino. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Valentino. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

