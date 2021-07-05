News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Fat staffies' from Norwich to feature on Channel 5 programme

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:31 PM July 5, 2021   
RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry with the overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers Honey and Spotty from Norwich.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry with the overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers Honey and Spotty from Norwich. - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers from Norwich are set to make their debut on the Channel 5 programme, The Dog Rescuers.

The episode airing on Tuesday, July 6, will feature Staffordshire bull terrier duo Honey and Spotty following their battle with weight loss. 

The show follows RSPCA officers on the road saving dogs from cruelty and neglect - as well as giving vital support and advice to owners. 

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry paid a visit to the chubby pair after concerned reports about their condition were made to the charity. 

But this was a case of "loving owners inadvertently harming their pets with kindness".  

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry with the overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers Honey and Spotty from Norwich.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry with the overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers Honey and Spotty from Norwich. - Credit: RSPCA

You may also want to watch:

The RSPCA arranged for both dogs to be taken to the vets, where Spotty tipped the scales at 25kg (3st 13lb) - some 5kg (11lb) overweight. 

Honey weighed in even heavier at 26.6kg (4st 2.5lb) -  6.6kg (1st 0.5lb) over her recommended size. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  1. 4 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 5 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  3. 6 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  4. 7 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  5. 8 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  6. 9 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  7. 10 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid

Vets discussed the dog's diet plan with the owners and they soon hatched a plan to cut out treats and help them trim down. 

Four weeks later, the RSPCA returned to the vets with the dogs for a weigh-in and both had made "excellent progress".

Ms Astillberry said: "This certainly wasn't a case of neglect or cruelty - as I met two owners who really loved their dogs and just enjoyed spoiling them; but clearly we needed to intervene here.  

"Both Staffies were getting plenty of exercise, so this was purely about their diet - and the owners giving too much love with tasty treats. 

"Carrying large amounts of weight can cause real problems for dogs - from arthritis, to mobility issues and other life-limiting health problems; and being overweight can cut a dogs life expectancy by around two years. 

“Both Honey and Spotty lost a lot of weight and made a great start on their fitness journey. I was just so pleased as this highlights what the RSPCA is all about - working with owners, providing support and getting great results for animals."  

The programme is set to air on July 6 at 7pm and will be hosted by comedian Alan Davies. 

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care you can visit their website, https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.

Or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus