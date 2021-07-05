'Fat staffies' from Norwich to feature on Channel 5 programme

Published: 5:31 PM July 5, 2021

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry with the overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers Honey and Spotty from Norwich. - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of overweight Staffordshire Bull Terriers from Norwich are set to make their debut on the Channel 5 programme, The Dog Rescuers.

The episode airing on Tuesday, July 6, will feature Staffordshire bull terrier duo Honey and Spotty following their battle with weight loss.

The show follows RSPCA officers on the road saving dogs from cruelty and neglect - as well as giving vital support and advice to owners.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry paid a visit to the chubby pair after concerned reports about their condition were made to the charity.

But this was a case of "loving owners inadvertently harming their pets with kindness".

The RSPCA arranged for both dogs to be taken to the vets, where Spotty tipped the scales at 25kg (3st 13lb) - some 5kg (11lb) overweight.

Honey weighed in even heavier at 26.6kg (4st 2.5lb) - 6.6kg (1st 0.5lb) over her recommended size.

Vets discussed the dog's diet plan with the owners and they soon hatched a plan to cut out treats and help them trim down.

Four weeks later, the RSPCA returned to the vets with the dogs for a weigh-in and both had made "excellent progress".

Ms Astillberry said: "This certainly wasn't a case of neglect or cruelty - as I met two owners who really loved their dogs and just enjoyed spoiling them; but clearly we needed to intervene here.

"Both Staffies were getting plenty of exercise, so this was purely about their diet - and the owners giving too much love with tasty treats.

"Carrying large amounts of weight can cause real problems for dogs - from arthritis, to mobility issues and other life-limiting health problems; and being overweight can cut a dogs life expectancy by around two years.

“Both Honey and Spotty lost a lot of weight and made a great start on their fitness journey. I was just so pleased as this highlights what the RSPCA is all about - working with owners, providing support and getting great results for animals."

The programme is set to air on July 6 at 7pm and will be hosted by comedian Alan Davies.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care you can visit their website, https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.

Or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181.