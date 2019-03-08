Elderly dog who 'loves walks' needs forever home after weeks at rescue centre

Jenkins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking to rehome a dog who came to them in a poorly way.

Jenkins, who is 14 years old, came to the RSPCA via an inspector around five weeks ago.

At the time he was in a bad way with sore red skin and weak legs, but after treatment and care he is looking much better and is ready for a home of his own.

A spokesman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Jenkins has a heart murmur but this doesn't hold him back, he still loves his walks and likes to play with the other dogs at the kennels."

An adult home would be best for Jenkins and he could be rehomed with another dog.

If you think you could give Jenkins the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Abbie was dumped outside a vets practice so she is now in the care of rescue staff who are looking to find her a loving new home.

She is young cat who is described as having an affectionate and friendly nature.

The RSPCA would like to find Art a rural home, as he loves spending time outside as he has always been used to the outdoors.

Staff say he hasn't had much attention before and now can't get enough.

Dizzy is around six years old and would do best in an adult home where she will be the only cat.

She is described as an inquisitive friendly cat who likes the company of people.

Ella is described as a pretty white and black cat, thought to be aged around four years old.

Staff say she has a sweet personality and likes to be around people, however she is easily scared so would be best suited to a quiet adult home where she was the only cat.

Fry is described as a lovable and confident young male cat, around one or two years old.

Geiser is a young semi-feral cat who needs an outdoor home along with his friend Lava.

Staff at the rescue centre say they would suit a farm type home where they will be looked after but have the freedom they are used to.

Jenny is still waiting for someone will give her a chance.

She is nine years old and does have some minor health problems so has been overlooked so far.

Mauve could be rehomed on her own or with her friend Tansy.

She is described as very timid and will require an adult only home and lots of time and care to build up her confidence.

RSPCA staff say she needs a rural home as she has previously been used to this.

Pearlie and Smilie have had an unsettled past but the RSPCA hope that will now all change for them.

Staff say if you are looking for a pair of friendly sociable cats then come and meet them.

Priscilla and Pamela are around 11 weeks old and the RSPCA hope they will be adopted together.

They are described as a little on the shy side having been born outside to a stray mum.

Shelly is a large white and grey cat, she is described as friendly around people and happy for a fuss but also likes some time to herself too.

Wendy is a mature cat who staff say would make someone the perfect companion as she like sitting on laps.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk