Kitten is last one left at rescue centre after all her siblings are adopted

Priscilla needs a home now all of her siblings have been adopted. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a lonely kitten who is the last of her siblings left.

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Priscilla came into the care of the charity with four of her sisters.

Now all four of them have found forever homes but Priscilla is still waiting for someone to give her a chance.

Staff say she loves to play and can be rehomed on her own or paired up with one of their other kittens.

If you think you could give Priscilla the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Galaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Galaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Staff who have come to know Art are hoping this is the week he will pack his bags and move into his new home.

He was a stray who had been living within a feral colony for quite some time, however he is very friendly, house trained and desperate for a family of his own.

He even gets on well with other cats.

Rosie and her kittens need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Rosie and her kittens need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Galaxy was previously rehomed by the RSPCA however she is now back in their care after her owner passed away.

She is a friendly cat aged around five years old who has lived with a dog previously.

Rosie is a very young cat who came to the RSPCA with her five kittens.

She is only young herself and staff hope someone will choose her despite her shyness.

Rosie's kittens need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Rosie's kittens need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Her kittens are around nine weeks old and also ready for homes now.

Shelley is a very friendly but independent cat who is very easy to look after and happy to do her own thing.

She is thought to be around four years old.

Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tanzy is a sweet boy who can be a little shy at first but will then show you his loving side.

He is around a year old and can live happily with other cats.

Wendy is an older female cat who loves to be around people.

She is confident and friendly, and staff invite potential adopters to come and meet her.

Tanzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tanzy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Wherry is described as "a special boy looking for a special owner".

After a long illness he has been left with balance problems meaning he will need a safe secure home and supervised access to an enclosed garden to keep him safe.

With more time his balance should improve but staff say he'll likely always be a little wonky.

He is a gentle natured soul who is always happy for cuddles.

Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA

Jerry and her eight-week-old kitten Tiger will soon be ready for their new home, and RSPCA staff think it would be nice if they could go together.

They would be happiest in a home with children aged 12+.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Wherry needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wherry needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk