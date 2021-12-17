RSPCA needs old newspapers to help keep 200 rescued hedgehogs warm
- Credit: Karen Butler
An RSPCA centre in Norfolk has launched an appeal for newspapers to help them look after 200 rescued hedgehogs.
The East Winch Wildlife Centre is quickly running out of newspapers due to the number of hedgehogs in its care and it is needed to keep the animals warm.
When hedgehogs arrive at the centre, old newspaper is used to make their bedding as they are usually underweight, wobbly, dehydrated, and cold.
Centre manager Evangelos Achilleos, said: “Last month we launched an appeal for help after we reached over 100 hedgehogs in our care.
“The members of the public were incredible and donated lots of dog food and items from our Amazon wishlist to help the hedgehogs.
“But now that number has doubled and we currently have 200 of them and although they are small they can need as much care and attention as our larger patients."
More details on what to do if you find a sick, injured or orphaned hedgehog, can be found on the RSPCA’s website.
