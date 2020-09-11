Smashed pelvis and partial eye: RSPCA East Norfolk’s work to save cats

The RSPCA branch in east Norfolk helps many sick and injured animals that come into its care.

The organisation benefits hugely from help from the general public including the donations it receives. The contributions help to fund the operations that are carried out constantly.

These cats are some of the animals which are currently recovering at the branch.

Groot, described as the most-loving cat, was involved in a road traffic accident which left him with a smashed pelvis and a tail pull injury. He needed X-rays and is still needs pain relief.

He recently had to have his tail amputated as the tissue couldn’t be salvaged and needed be removed to allow the healing to take place.

Groot will need another three weeks resting before he is back to full-health.

Nelson has been through a lot; he lived as a feral cat in the past but the branch is unsure for how long. One of the RSPCA foster carers caught him and was in and out of the vets with various issues.

He has a partial eye which was very infected when he arrived. After several bouts of antibiotics, the remnants of his eye being removed as well as an ear infection, he is edging closer to being back to full health.

Nelson, who will be renamed as Gus, will soon be ready to go to his new home. He loves a fuss and has got used to being handled at the vets.

Finally, Herbert came into the vets an emergency. He had a blocked bladder which was agonising for him. It turns out he was a immunodeficiency virus due to not being neutered and having been in fights previously.

Herbert has been recovering and is now at the point he has a home and he is waiting to leave the branch. He will need a special diet (urinary food) for the rest of his life and he will be an indoor cat.

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch is able to provide the aid to these animals with the support from donations. It is a locally funded branch so the money raised in its area is spent there. You can donate on the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk, pop into one of its shops or donate food so it can continue to save animals’ lives.