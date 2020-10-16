Timid kittens need home after being rescued

This week the RSPCA East Norfolk branch has a number of felines who need a forever home.

Salt and Pepper are sisters and are available to be reserved for a home. They will be ready to leave the branch in a week’s time as they have been microchipped and vaccinated this week.

The pair are shy so their new owners will need to be patient and also live in an adult-only home. To begin with, they should be kept in one room which doesn’t have many hiding places. The branch wants to find an owner who will be able to spend time with the kittens.

They are easily handled but are very nervous. Their forever home should engage in fun and games to bring them on in their confidence.

Next, Marina is looking for her forever home as the branch was unable to locate her owner.

Marina arrived at the branch with an unregistered Romanian microchip over four weeks ago. Despite the RSPCA’s efforts, no owner was found so Marina is being rehomed.

The ideal home would be an adult home with Marina as the only pet so she can give all of her affection.

Pasty arrived at the RSPCA from a vet after he was taken ill. He is now doing better and is being neutered and chipped very soon.

No owner has claimed ownership of Pasty so now he needs to find his forever home.

Grandpa is a tabby cat aged around 10 or 12 years old. He can be part of the RSPCA’s Golden Oldie scheme, for more information on the scheme, visit the branch website.

He was brought into a local vet a few weeks ago in a poor condition. He has since been recovering and has been neutered, chipped and vaccinated so he is ready for a home.

There is an adoption fee of £65 for all of the branch’s cats and kittens with the exception of the Golden Oldies scheme. This includes them being vet checked, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, flea treated and wormed.

If you would like to be considered for one of the cats please visit the branch’s website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call the adoption line on 07867 972870.

