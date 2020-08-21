Search

Older dog still waiting to be chosen after weeks at rescue kennels

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 August 2020

The Golden Oldies Scheme is trying to get Dotty a home Photo: RSPCA

The Golden Oldies Scheme is trying to get Dotty a home Photo: RSPCA

Archant

RSPCA East Norfolk’s new Golden Oldies scheme launches in bid to get their elderly residents adopted.

Scrappy needs a new home Photo: RSPCAScrappy needs a new home Photo: RSPCA

This week, RSPCA East Norfolk Branch is giving the spotlight to their elderly residents as part of their new Golden Oldies scheme which supports owners who adopt the elderly animals.

The aim is that they avoid the elderly animals staying in the kennels and cattery for any length of time.

They offer a reduced adoption fee as well as veterinary support from their welfare clinic in Great Yarmouth. For more information about the scheme, you can visit their website https://rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk/adoption/

Dotty, a Staffie Cross, is still waiting for her forever home. She is getting much better as she continues to lose weight.

Jack is needing a new home with the help of the Golden Oldies Scheme Photo: RSPCAJack is needing a new home with the help of the Golden Oldies Scheme Photo: RSPCA

She does need an adult-only home as the only dog but she can live cats. She will want a secure garden so she can have an explore and sniff the bushes which she loves to do.

Scrappy is around 12 years old and arrived at the branch as a stray. With her owner unlocatable, she is waiting for her forever home as she is perfect company.

She may be older but she still has a lot of character and is full of mischief. She has hyperthyroid so will need lifelong medication but this will be subsided through the welfare clinic in Great Yarmouth.

Finally, Jack is needing a home which is accommodating of his FIV.

FIV means that he is an indoor only cat so he will need a large property with several rooms for him to explore.

The adult-only home will need to keep Jack entertained and healthy whilst he remains an indoor cat, even items such as cardboard boxes will make a difference. An outside catio or cat-proofed garden would be perfect for him.

He has been within the RSPCA’s care for a while and deserves a home if someone would give him a chance.

The branch always needs support as the pandemic has put a major strain on their funding. Their shops are now back open and are ready to welcome you back.

The RSPCA has shops located at 47 Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, and a boutique shop on Palmers car park in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Their other shop is at 49 High Street Stalham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

