Terrified cat needs patient owner to win her trust after weeks at rescue centre

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Lacey. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who needs a patient and experienced owner.

Lacey, who is around six years old, has lived all her life as an indoor cat and needs a quiet home where she can learn she is safe.

She can become easily terrified and will cry and spit and become defensive if she feels threatened.

She will need an adult home with a safe place where she can go to, and where no demands are put on her.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “Once she trusts you she is lovely and wants a fuss, we only wish we knew what had happened to her to make her so fearful.

“Her new owner would need to be patient and to have had experience of cats. Please ask us about her and ensure that you can give the several weeks or months she may need to settle down.”

If you think you could give Lacey the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also in need of loving homes this week.

Athena is a large grey cat around 11 years old, she is described as friendly but also independent as she likes her own space. She has previously lived with dogs very happily, but doesn’t get along with other cats.

Belle is around four years old and is only the size of a kitten. She is described as confident and friendly and would fit well into most family homes.

Brexit is thought to be around a year old and is another friendly affectionate cat. The RSPCA say he would like a home where he can go outside in the garden on sunny days. He could live with other pets and children.

Crackers has been at the rescue centre since Christmas, staff say he is very shy and so needs a special person to give him a chance. He gets on well with other cats and will just need time in his new home to build up his confidence.

George is another timid cat, he arrived at the RSPCA with a nasty injury but this has now been treated and he is ready to find a home after previously living as a street cat.

Voldemort and Malfoy are two young brothers who need to be rehomed together. They will need a large spacious home with plenty of enrichment to keep them busy.

Midnight is a young female cat who would be happiest in an adult home where she will be the only cat. She is an independent cat and likes peace and quiet.

Norman and Norma have been used to living outside and are slowly getting used to human company. Staff at the cattery say the pair will now let you stroke them and eat from your hand, so they are making progress quickly. They are looking for a country home where they can have the best of both worlds.

Staff at the rescue centre say Patch never stops purring, is happy to see everyone and loves company. He is 12 years old and has lived as a stray for some time since his owner passed away. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and is looking for an indoor home where he will be the only cat.

Valentino is a young rabbit who needs a large spacious home. Staff say he is lonely at the moment so they are hoping to find him a home with a neutered female rabbit for company.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

