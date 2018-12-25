Owner reunited with long lost cat in time for Christmas after spotting him in the news

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner Archant

A woman who moved away from Norfolk is overjoyed to be reunited with her family cat after he went missing a year ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner Cloud is home for Christmas thanks to his owner spotting him in a newspaper article. Photo: Submitted by Cloud's owner

Cloud, known as Kent by the RSPCA East Norfolk staff, went missing in 2017 when his family moved house and he escaped.

And despite his owners’ best efforts, unfortunately he was never found.

After spending over 18 weeks at a rescue centre waiting to be adopted while other cats came and went, Cloud is now home with a member of his original family just in time for Christmas - proving that every Cloud really does have a silver lining.

Cloud’s owner, who would rather not to be named, said: “I was scrolling through social media and someone on my friends list who lives in Norfolk shared your newspaper article early December, which was trying to find a family for some of the cats in the RSPCA before Christmas.

Cloud’s picture was featured on the article and I thought he looked familiar. I clicked on the article and there were more detailed pictures of him therefore I was able to see all his markings and I was very sure it was him.”

Cloud’s owner, who is 26 and now lives in Liverpool, described how she felt reading about Cloud’s journey since he went missing.

“It was very sad to read that he was found collapsed and had experienced health problems,” she said. “But I was happy to read that he had been found and was well enough to adopt.”

Cloud’s old owner got in touch with the RSPCA and showed them pictures from when he lived with her.

She continued: “I had no doubt in my mind that I wanted him to come and live with me, and two days later was on the road to Norfolk to pick him up.

“Seeing him for the first time was very overwhelming and amazing at the same time.”

Cloud’s owner said that she would have understood if someone else had adopted Kent in the many weeks he was at the cattery but that she believes “fate has worked its magic” and reunited the pair.

She said: “Although I wish none of this had happened at all, I am glad that he is back with me.

“It really is the best Christmas present I could have ever asked for. I cannot thank all the people enough who have been involved in his care the past few months, the RSPCA really is an amazing charity. If it wasn’t for them, Cloud may not be here today.”