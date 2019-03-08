Search

Formerly feral cat still waiting for home after months at rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 13:25 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 04 September 2019

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who came to them after living in a feral colony for some time.

Oliver needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Art, who rescue centre staff say is becoming fed up in the cattery, has been waiting for a home for more than nine weeks now.

He gets along well with other cats and would be happiest homed in a rural area where he had plenty of outside space like he's previously been used to.

He is described as a sweet cat who "deserves a happy ending."

If you think you could give Art the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of the article.

Twista needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other cats also looking for homes this week.

Oliver and Twista are two three-year-old siblings staff would like to rehome together.

Cindy is a "very pretty" young female whose kittens have all been rehomed leaving her waiting for a home of her own.

Oxo is a young male cat with a sweet temperament.

Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eddie has lived his life indoors and would be happiest with access to outside on a warm sunny day. He would also do best as the only cat.

Pumba is described as "affectionate, loving and sweet" to the people he meets but he doesn't like other cats.

Sapphire is a "stunning" female cat estimated to be around a year old.

Arte is a tiny three-year-old cat described by staff as having plenty of personality.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Robo and Soho are siblings who have been waiting months to find a home together, staff at the centre hope this will be their lucky week.

The branch would also like to make a special request for homes for feral and semi-feral cats. They have eight in their care which we need a place as soon as possible.

These can be rehomed in pairs, preferably from the same colony.

The normal adoption fee does not apply for ferals please speak to the RSPCA East Norfolk to find out more.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Sapphire needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Arte needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Robo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

A number of feral cats need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

