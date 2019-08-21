Pregnant cat arrived at rescue centre with deep wounds to her side

The RSPCA is hoping to rehome a cat who came to them with injuries and about to give birth.

Sky, who is a young cat thought to be just under two years old, arrived at the RSPCA East Norfolk wounded and heavily pregnant.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Poor little Sky arrived in our care heavily pregnant and with lots of deep wounds to her sides."

Thanks to their care she has now recovered well and will be ready for a loving home once her kitten Sunny has reached nine weeks old.

Staff hope the pair can be rehomed together.

If you think you can give Sky and Sunny the home they need then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Cindy has just raised three kittens and rescue centre staff are hoping to find her a nice home where she can have an easy life.

Her male kitten Ken is also in need of a home. He is described as a little on the shy side so it would be nice if he could be adopted with his mum.

Edward is a 10 week old kitten. Staff say he just can't get enough attention and he never gets bored of cuddles or stops purring.

He would settle well into a family home.

King Henry is described as a sweet boy and is thought to be around eight years old.

Staff say he is easily scared so would prefer a quiet home and a safe enclosed garden that he can have access to once he's well settled in.

He is described as very affectionate and sweet natured.

Shelley has been waiting for a while now.

She is described as an active cat who is very independent and likes her own space.

Staff say she's happy to see everyone but doesn't like too much hands on attention.

Tutu is a huge 10 year old tabby. He is described as a gentle giant who enjoys human company and is always happy for a fuss.

He has previously been used to living with a large number of other cats.

Oliver and Twista are brother and sister aged three years old.

Staff say Oliver can't get enough attention and Twista is a bit more chilled.

They have been used to being around children and other animals.

Booboo is described as the perfect pet for someone who would like an attentive lap cat.

Staff say he is very sociable and likes to be around people.

He can also happily live with other cats.

Robo and Soho are another brother and sister duo.

They are described as relaxed easy going eight year olds.

Staff say both are very friendly and affectionate and have been used to living with other cats and dogs.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

