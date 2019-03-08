Friendly cat hopes to find forever home after her kittens were adopted

Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA is hoping that someone will adopt this friendly cat after all her kittens were re-homed.

Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cindy, who is a young female cat aged around a year old, arrived the RSPCA East Norfolk with her three kittens which have now all been re-homed.

If you think you could give Cindy the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Art has been waiting for a home for some time now. He is a large stunning cat who is getting a little fed up being confined in the cattery. He gets along well with other cats and would be happiest homed in a rural area where he had plenty of outside space like he's previously been used too.

Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Artie is a sweet friendly three-year-old female cat. She came to the RSPCA after her owner could no longer care for her. She has been used to living as the only cat and could be re-homed with older children.

Eddie is looking for an adult only home. He has always been an indoor cat and is quite nervous so he will need a kind and patient owner.

Galaxy is a friendly chatty lap cat. She has previously lived with a dog and would fit well into a family home. She is four years old.

Olly and Twista are brother and sister, they are family friendly and have been used to being around other cats and dogs. They are three years old and are both pure black.

Pumba is another very friendly lap cat who likes lots of fuss and attention. He is four years old and would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

Robo and Soho are hoping to find a home together as they are very bonded. They have been used to living in a family home with other cats and dogs, and are very friendly and affectionate.

Sky and her male kitten Sunny will be ready for a home together in another two weeks time once Sunny is nine weeks old. He is her only kitten and Sky is always checking where he is.

Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk