Still no fairy-tale ending for Cinderella - Can you help her find a home?

22 February, 2020 - 09:00
Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been with them for weeks now.

Herringbone needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHerringbone needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella is described as a friendly and loving cat who would make someone the perfect companion.

Staff say she also gets on well with other cats.

If you think you could provide the home Cinderella needs then please see the ways to get in touch at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals who are also looking for homes this week.

Polly-Esther needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPolly-Esther needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Herringbone and Polly-Esther are two of a group of 19 cats who came to the RSPCA together.

Herringbone's missing eye is causing him no problem and so will not require treatment, however sadly the vet thinks he is most likely blind in his good eye.

He will be looking for an indoor home so he can be kept safe although his new owner may like to let him have some time in the garden under supervision once he has settled in well.

His friend Polly-Esther also has a matching missing eye which is also not causing her any problems.

Tweed needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTweed needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA would like to rehome these two as a pair as they get along so well.

Tweed is a young male cat thought to be around two or three years old.

He is on the shy side so will need some time to settle into his home and lots of time and attention from his new owner.

He gets along well with other cats and could be rehomed with Suede.

Suede needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSuede needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Suede is a young male cat around one year old.

He has a sweet but shy personality and would be happiest in an adult home.

Velvet and Georgette are two young female cats who are described as super friendly and love lots of fuss and attention.

They could be rehomed together or separately.

Velvet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkVelvet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Billy is 13 years old and has some age related problems but the RSPCA hope this won't put people off considering him as he really deserves a home.

Staff describe him as a laid back chap who is no trouble at all.

Shay is a large friendly four-year-old male. He would fit well into a family home and may be able to live with other cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

Georgette needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGeorgette needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Billy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

