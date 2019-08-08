Cat rescued from 'hard life on the streets' seeks home of his own

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who came into their care after living as a stray.

Art had been fending for himself in a feral colony before he was taken in by the charity.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Lovely Art is a real character, he is loving the easy life now after a hard life on the streets.

"He loves people and is a sociable and friendly cat who gets on well with other cats."

If you think you could give Art the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Ollie and his sister Twister are only three years old and are described by rescue centre staff as super friendly and confident cats.

They have been used to living with dogs and cats and are very good with children.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "If you are looking for two family-friendly cats these are the perfect pair."

Tutu is a large tabby who is used to living with other cats and is described as having a nice friendly nature.

He loves to spend time outside in the garden and is always happy for company.

He is around 11 years old.

Booboo is thought to be around 10 years old and came to the rescue centre with Tutu.

They would be happy to be rehomed singularly or as a pair.

Booboo is another friendly cat who would settle well into a family home.

Katla came to the RSPCA 12 weeks ago with her newborn kittens.

They have all now found new homes but Katla is still waiting.

She is described as a very nervous and timid cat who would need a kind understanding owner who was happy to just give her the time she needed to build up her confidence.

Robo and Soho are another brother and sister pair who are eight years old.

They are family-friendly and have previously lived with other cats and a dog.

Tiffany and Diver are only 10 weeks old and were born outside to a stray cat.

Diver is a fluffy male kitten and Tiffany is short-haired.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk