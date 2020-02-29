Can you help this guinea pig that was dumped by the roadside?

Pancake needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a guinea pig who has had a tough time.

Shay needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pancake is a young male guinea pig who was dumped by the roadside.

The other guinea pig he was found with had passed away so the RSPCA are looking to find him a home with someone who already has a lonely guinea pig he can be bonded with.

Treacle needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Pancake the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals also needing homes this week.

Casper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shay is a large black male cat.

He is friendly and affectionate and would fit well into a family home.

Mitzi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Treacle is an older cat who has spent at least the last few years living outside.

He has had blood tests, been neutered and had some dental work done and is now ready to find a home where he can finally enjoy his life.

Mirri needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Casper takes a while to get his confidence up but once he has he shows what a soppy side he has.

He loves to be fussed and rolls around on his back.

Herringbone needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mitzi was a much loved cat but her owner was sadly no longer able to care for her.

She is a friendly one-year-old who has been used to being the only pet in the home.

Polly-Esther needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mirri is thought to be around five years old, she is another very affectionate cat who should settle well into a family home.

Herringbone and Polly-Esther are looking for a home together.

Barber needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Herringbone is around three years old and Polly is thought to be younger.

They are looking for an indoor-only home as Herringbone has little or no sight.

Velvet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Barber came to the RSPCA with fighting injuries but is now fully recovered.

He would like an adult-only home where he can have access to a nice garden on sunny days.

Velvet is a friendly female cat who loves to be around people.

She gets along well with other cats and could be adopted with one of the other cats that she arrived with.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.