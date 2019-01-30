Kitten left for dead in cardboard box ready to find new home

The RSPCA are hoping to rehome a kitten that was recovered from a cardboard box towards the end of last year.

Jeanie came into the care of the RSPCA East Norfolk in November after she was found it a poor condition having been abandoned in a cardboard box.

After her initial illness the kitten also suffered from painful ulcers, believed to have been caused by a common feline virus, in her mouth and throat.

Thanks to the care she received from staff at the rescue centre, Jeanie is now fully recovered and ready to find a loving home.

Despite her tough start in life, she is described as a playful kitten who loves people.

If you think you could give Jeanie the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other cats being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Roman and Saxon are six-month-old brothers who were born outside. They are understandably a little timid around people but the RSPCA said that with some love and care they will soon learn they can trust you.

Cain and Charity are looking for a home together. Cain is described as a friendly gentle giant and Charity, who is only 10 months old, loves lots of attention.

Lacey is desperate for a new home. The RSPCA say she is an indoor cat who will need to be the only pet. She is thought to be around four years old.

Dot is described by staff at the rescue centre as a lovely cuddly cat and they say she would make someone a perfect companion. She is around 10 years old and would like a home where she is the only pet.

Mocha is seven or eight years old and would do best in a quiet home. She is described as timid natured but also very friendly and affectionate.

Brussels is a young male around three years old, the RSPCA say he is a little shy so has been overlooked so far. He has been used to living with a large number of other cats and gets along with them well.

Daddy Long Legs is still waiting. Staff at the rescue centre say he calls out to everyone that passes but he hasn’t been chosen yet. He is aged around 10 years old and has hyperthyroid which is managed well with daily tablets.

Hyacinth is a semi-longhaired cat of around two years old. The RSPCA say she could live in a home with older children and has previously lived with other cats and dogs.

Beano is a miniature pinscher aged around nine years. He is described as a friendly little man but can sometimes get a little worried around new people. He is looking for a home where someone will be around a lot of the day.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

