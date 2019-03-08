Rescue cat 'has been waiting so long she thinks no one will come for her'

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome their longest stay resident.

Lacey, who is around six years old, has not had a lot of luck in finding an owner, but staff at the RSPCA haven't given up hope that the right person for her is out there somewhere.

While she will need some patience from her owner as she adjusts to her new home, staff at the rescue centre are confident that a special person with love to give could make it work.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Lacey has been waiting so long she thinks no one will come for her.

"We'd love to see her finally settled."

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals also looking for a new home and family.

Tom is a ginger cat who is around six years old and has lived most of his life as a stray.

Staff at the rescue centre say he now loves a fuss and some attention and is ready for a home of his own.

Jeanie is described as a sweet, cheeky and mischievous eight month old female cat.

She would like an adult home as this would suit her better.

Bluebell is a timid little cat who will need a patient owner.

She has a few minor health problems that her new owner would need to keep an eye on.

Sub and Symphony are two older cats - one male and one female and both around 10 years old.

They have lived a tough life outdoors and are hoping to be chosen together.

Jasmine is described as a sweet and pretty three year old female cat who needs a permanent forever home.

Staff say Obi is a very handsome friendly male.

He is still very young and looking for a nice loving home really soon.

Callie is described as a loving and sweet collie, she is good with other dogs and doesn't mind cats.

She will need a home where her owner is around for some of the day for company.

Staff say she is a loving girl and loves a walk.

She is around 12 years of age.

Voldemort and Malfoy are still looking for a home, staff describe them as two really sweet male guinea pigs who will squeak at you to greet you.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming then please visit their webiste at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk.

