Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rescue cat 'has been waiting so long she thinks no one will come for her'

PUBLISHED: 14:22 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 08 May 2019

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome their longest stay resident.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey, who is around six years old, has not had a lot of luck in finding an owner, but staff at the RSPCA haven't given up hope that the right person for her is out there somewhere.

While she will need some patience from her owner as she adjusts to her new home, staff at the rescue centre are confident that a special person with love to give could make it work.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Lacey has been waiting so long she thinks no one will come for her.

"We'd love to see her finally settled."

To find out more about Lacey please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals also looking for a new home and family.

Tom is a ginger cat who is around six years old and has lived most of his life as a stray.

Staff at the rescue centre say he now loves a fuss and some attention and is ready for a home of his own.

Tom needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTom needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jeanie is described as a sweet, cheeky and mischievous eight month old female cat.

She would like an adult home as this would suit her better.

Bluebell is a timid little cat who will need a patient owner.

She has a few minor health problems that her new owner would need to keep an eye on.

Sub and Symphony are two older cats - one male and one female and both around 10 years old.

They have lived a tough life outdoors and are hoping to be chosen together.

Jasmine is described as a sweet and pretty three year old female cat who needs a permanent forever home.

Staff say Obi is a very handsome friendly male.

Jeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is still very young and looking for a nice loving home really soon.

Callie is described as a loving and sweet collie, she is good with other dogs and doesn't mind cats.

She will need a home where her owner is around for some of the day for company.

Staff say she is a loving girl and loves a walk.

She is around 12 years of age.

Voldemort and Malfoy are still looking for a home, staff describe them as two really sweet male guinea pigs who will squeak at you to greet you.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Bluebell needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBluebell needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming then please visit their webiste at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk.

Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Symphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSymphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jasmine needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJasmine needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Obie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkObie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Callie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCallie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Council to decide whether to give city centre beer garden the go ahead

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill, who has subbmitted an application to create an al fresco dining and beer garden in Orford Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Don’t try to survive in the Premier League on the cheap’ – West Ham chief warns Canaries and Blades

West Ham United's vice-chairman Karren Brady Picture: Johnny Green/PA

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Great Yarmouth borough council leader steps down after four years

Graham Plant is stepping down as leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists