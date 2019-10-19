Search

Two kittens rescued from industrial estate

19 October, 2019 - 08:00
The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking for a home for Captain Manby and Grayling. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is looking for a home for Captain Manby and Grayling. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome two kittens who were found running around on an industrial estate.

Captain Manby needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCaptain Manby needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The branch has been inundated this week with poorly cats and kittens so staff are desperate to get the ones who are now fit and well into their forever homes.

Among those ready for homes are Captain Manby and Grayling, brothers who were found running around an industrial estate with their stray mum and siblings.

They are timid at the moment but "are learning that they don't need to be scared".

They will need an adult home where they can continue to grow in confidence.

Grayling needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGrayling needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Poppins is only around five weeks old at the moment and is now safe in the care of the RSPCA after receiving medication for cat flu and conjunctivitis.

She will be ready to go to her new home in four weeks time but can be reserved now.

Mike and Prince Eric are just another two of many who were found born outside.

They are playful friendly kittens who will be ready for their new home in two weeks time.

Poppins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPoppins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mulan is a young female cat aged between six and 12 months.

She is a gentle, quiet cat who enjoys a chin rub and the company of other sociable cats so it would be nice if she could be rehomed with one of her friends.

Caspian has been looking after himself for some time but he's now loving his home comforts.

He likes to be around people and can live with other cats and dogs.

Mike needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMike needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Charles has now settled in with the RSPCA and has shown what a loving friendly boy he really is.

He's had a really sad past but now looking forward to a happy future with a family of his own.

Gabriel is a new arrival, he is another tomcat who has lots of old war wounds and battle scars proving what a hard life entire tomcats have.

He has now been neutered and so all that will now change for him. He would be happiest in an adult home and could live with other cats.

Prince Eric needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPrince Eric needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Maddie is a six-year-old Rottweiler looking for a new home soon.

She is a sweet natured friendly girl but will need a home where she will be the only pet and an owner who can handle her strength.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Mulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMulan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Caspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCaspian needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Charles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCharles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGabriel needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Maddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMaddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

