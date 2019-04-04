Loving cat who had a ‘hard life’ fending for himself ready for home of his own

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who was found in a garden after living outside for weeks.

Milo came into the care of the RSPCA after someone found him suffering with an abscess in their garden and took him to the vets.

He wasn’t microchipped so the charity funded his emergency treatment and got him started on medication.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “No doubt Milo has been living the hard life outside for quite some time so now he deserves to find a home of his own, in the warm and not having to worry where he will find his next meal.

“He is such a loving cat, someone would be very lucky to have him.”

Milo has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so the RSPCA will be looking to find him an indoor home where he will be the only cat.

If you think you could give Milo the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also in need of loving homes this week.

Roma is one of three feral cats who are in need of an outside home. They are very stressed in the cattery and need to be back in their own environment. They will need shelter to get out of the cold and feeding each day.

George came to the rescue centre with a nasty injury on his ear. This is now healed and the RSPCA hope he will be chosen for a home soon. He is described as quite worried around people and so will need an experienced cat owner who can give him the time and patience he needs.

Brexit is a friendly young male cat who is described as “into everything” by staff. They say he could happily live in a family home with other pets. Two pairs of male guinea pigs are in need of a new home. Brothers Voldemort and Malfoy, who are just under a year old, and Gus and Olaf who are both under six months old.

Lacey is still looking for her perfect home, she requires an adult only indoor home where she will be the only pet. Although she is very friendly, she can also get very anxious in new situations and when she is scared.

Willow is thought to be around three years old. She is described as a timid cat who also needs an adult only home. The RSPCA say she may be able to live with another relaxed cat.

Patch isn’t quite ready for a home yet as he is still on medication after a dental procedure, but he will be looking for a home soon. He is described as a very well behaved cat who would make someone the perfect companion. He also has FIV and would need an indoor home.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

