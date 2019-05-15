'Sweet and gentle' stray cat ready for home of his own after battling illness

RSPCA EAST NORFOLK

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who came to them after being found as a poorly stray.

Fatface needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Fatface, who is thought to be around five years old, was taken to the vets by a member of the public who said he was a stray living in their area.

He was very poorly at the time with cat flu but after being given a course of antibiotics, he has recovered well.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Although he's a big cat he is really sweet and gentle and will be purring within seconds of you giving him a head rub.

"He deserves a family of his own."

Fatface has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so will need an indoor home but the RSPCA hope this doesn't put people off as "he is just like any other cat and has lots of love to give."

Obi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals also looking for a new home and family.

Obi is another male cat who is looking for an indoor home where he is the only cat.

He is around 18 months old and is very confident, friendly and loves to play.

Geiser and Lava came from a home but the RSPCA say they haven't had the attention they deserve and are not used to people.

They would be happiest in a home where they can have plenty of freedom to do their own thing, with time they will learn to trust.

Geiser needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey is still with the RSPCA and is their longest stay resident.

She is quite worried by around new people but once she's settled and got to know you she is a sweet happy cat.

She will need a home where she is the only cat.

Sub and Symphony are aged around 10 years old and are hoping to find a home together.

They are quiet, timid cats who get on really well with other cats.

Lava needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA say they are friendly around the people they get to know and will make lovely companions for someone.

Tom is around six years old and is described as "a nice friendly boy".

He doesn't get along with his own kind too well so would be happiest as the only cat in the home.

Two bonded pairs of male guinea-pigs are still in need of homes of their own.

Gus and Olaf, both under six months old, and Voldemort and Malfoy, around a year old.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming then please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk.

Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tom needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk