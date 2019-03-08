Search

Advanced search

Gentle and sweet-natured cat looking for home after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 11:47 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 02 October 2019

Poor Charles needs a home. Picture: RSPCA

Poor Charles needs a home. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

A cat which was hit by a car and left "very shook up" is looking for its forever home.

Charles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCharles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Charles was well known as being the local stray but was taken to the vets after he was seen being hit by a car, he didn't suffer any severe injuries but it left him shaken.

Despite all Charles has been through, the staff at RSPCA East Norfolk have described him as a gentle and sweet-natured cat who loves a head rub. The RSPCA is hoping there is someone out there willing to give poor Charles his forever home and to help build his confidence again.

If you think you could give Charles the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Alex is another cat who started life as a stray. He was taken to the vets after a kind person noticed him limping, he has now fully recovered and ready to find a home of his own. Due to his sad background, the RSPCA has advised that "he is quite shy around new people but give him a chance to get to know you and he realises he doesn't have to be scared."

Alex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAlex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Fly and his mum Misty are five and six years old. Fly is a beautiful long-haired cat and his mum is short-haired. They can live with other cats.

Narla is a young female who would like to be adopted with her friend Rodie. Narla is two years old and Rodie is nine. Rodie is a huge character who loves lots of fuss and attention.

Zoflo, Lenor and Fairy are three sisters aged nine weeks old. They are very friendly and love to play.

Big Boy and Charley need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBig Boy and Charley need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Big Boy and Charley need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBig Boy and Charley need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

Three injured in crash on A11

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Former Greenpeace fund-raiser downloaded and distributed indecent images of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists