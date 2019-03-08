Gentle and sweet-natured cat looking for home after being hit by car

A cat which was hit by a car and left "very shook up" is looking for its forever home.

Charles was well known as being the local stray but was taken to the vets after he was seen being hit by a car, he didn't suffer any severe injuries but it left him shaken.

Despite all Charles has been through, the staff at RSPCA East Norfolk have described him as a gentle and sweet-natured cat who loves a head rub. The RSPCA is hoping there is someone out there willing to give poor Charles his forever home and to help build his confidence again.

If you think you could give Charles the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Alex is another cat who started life as a stray. He was taken to the vets after a kind person noticed him limping, he has now fully recovered and ready to find a home of his own. Due to his sad background, the RSPCA has advised that "he is quite shy around new people but give him a chance to get to know you and he realises he doesn't have to be scared."

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Fly and his mum Misty are five and six years old. Fly is a beautiful long-haired cat and his mum is short-haired. They can live with other cats.

Narla is a young female who would like to be adopted with her friend Rodie. Narla is two years old and Rodie is nine. Rodie is a huge character who loves lots of fuss and attention.

Zoflo, Lenor and Fairy are three sisters aged nine weeks old. They are very friendly and love to play.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk