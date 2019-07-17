Abandoned cat who 'greets everyone she meets' seeks second chance

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a friendly rescue cat who needs a family of her own.

Abbie came to the rescue centre after she was abandoned outside a veterinary practice and staff hope that now she is ready to be rehomed someone will give her a second chance.

She is a young active cat and who "greets everyone she meets happily" and staff say she would fit into a family home well.

If you think you could give Abbie the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need a home this week.

Mauve, Art and Tansy previously lived within a feral colony and have been used to lots of freedom.

They will need rural homes where they can enjoy the outside as this is what they have always known.

Art is described as super friendly and is loving all the attention he is now getting, Mauve and Tansy will take time to settle.

Shelley is a friendly cat who likes to be around people, but also quite happy with her own company.

She would be happy in a family home.

Wendy is a more mature cat with a friendly, affectionate nature and staff think she would make a wonderful companion for someone.

Flee is around six months old and came to the RSPCA in a "horrendous state".

Fortunately she has now fully recovered and staff say she is back to her normal energetic and playful self.

Rosie was found living as a stray with five kittens in tow.

She is very timid and staff hope that someone will give her a chance for a home of her own - maybe even with one of her kittens.

Delilah and Layla are 10 weeks old and described as full of fun.

Staff say they are always playing together so would like to find them a home together.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk