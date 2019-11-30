Search

Cat still waiting for home after nine long weeks at rescue centre

30 November, 2019 - 10:00
Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA

Dizzy Maderia is around eight years old and rescue centre staff say she really needs to be settled in a quiet adult home where she will have no worries and can just relax and enjoy her life.

Big Sooty needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBig Sooty needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "If you are looking for a new companion please consider her."

If you think you could give Dizzy the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are a number of other animals who also need homes this week.

Big Sooty, Humbug and Romeo all lived in the same home with another cat so they have been well socialised with their own kind. Romeo is a very shy cat aged around two or three years old and his two friends are a little older.

Romeo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRomeo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tootsy came to the RSPCA seven weeks ago with huge swollen ulcerated feet. He has been looked after in one of their foster homes receiving his four tablets a day and slowly the swelling has gone down.

This week he had a little operation to remove all of the excess stretched tissue and he is now so much more comfortable and happy.

He is a friendly affectionate loving cat who deserves a home after the hard life he's had so far.

Max is a laid-back German Shepherd. He is a very friendly well behaved dog who gets along well with other dogs. He is an older dog who would be happiest in a home where someone was around the majority of the time. He likes his walks and loves company.

Humbug needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHumbug needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Aster is very friendly and would fit well into a family home. She has also been used to living with other cats.

Jessie is a long haired cat who gets along well with other cats. She is around two or three years old.

Little Lizzie is slowly getting more confident around people and her new owner will need to have the time to continue gaining her trust. She could be rehomed on her own or with another kitten.

Tootsy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTootsy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mandy and Wanda are two young female cats who came to the RSPCA with litters of kittens. All of their kittens have now been reserved or rehomed but the two mums are still waiting to be chosen. They are both family friendly easy going cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Max needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMax needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk







































































