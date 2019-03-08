A 'sweet and friendly' cat is hoping to be rehomed alongside her kittens

Luna and her kittens Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping that a young cat will not be left behind after all of her kittens are adopted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arte needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Arte needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Luna who is only around a year old has recently had kittens. The RSPCA are hoping she won't be left waiting after all of her kittens are rehomed.

Luna is described as a 'sweet' and 'friendly' cat.

Luna and her kittens can now be reserved, if you would like to adopt them there is more information at the bottom of this article.

There are many other cats also looking for homes this week.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Art has been waiting for some time to be adopted now. He is described as a large stunning cat and rescue staff say he is getting a little fed up of being confined in the cattery. He gets along well with other cats and would be happiest homed in a rural area where he had plenty of outside space like he's previously been used too.

Eddie is looking for an adult only home. He has always been an indoor cat and is quite nervous so he will need a kind and patient owner.

Olly and Twista are brother and sister. They are family friendly and have been used to being around other cats and dogs. They are 3 years old and are both pure black.

Pumba is another very friendly lapcat who likes lots of fuss and attention. He is 4 years old and would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

Could you give these cats a home? Picture: RSPCA Could you give these cats a home? Picture: RSPCA

Robo and Soho are hoping to find a home together as they are very bonded. They have been used to living in a family home with other cats and dogs, and are very friendly and affectionate.

Sky and her male kitten Sunny will be ready to go to their new home next week. He is her only kitten and Sky is always checking where he is!

Cindy is a young female cat aged around a year old. Her 3 kittens have now all been rehomed so she hopes she wont be waiting long. She is very friendly and affectionate.

The branch would also like to make a special request to ask if anyone may be able to help them in their charity shop in Great Yarmouth. The shop is vital for raising funds to cover the costs of the animals that they help and they are currently in need of volunteers. Could you maybe help out just a couple of hours a week? Please email animals@rspcaeastnorfolk.org.uk or visit the shop for an application form.

Robo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Robo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Could you give these cats a home? Picture: RSPCA Could you give these cats a home? Picture: RSPCA

You may also want to watch: