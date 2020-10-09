Can you help find a home for ‘fearful’ rescue cat?

Banksy is looking for a quiet adult home Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

This week the RSPCA East Norfolk branch is looking for homes for these four animals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cheeky sisters Salt and Pepper are now 6-7 weeks old Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The cheeky sisters Salt and Pepper are now 6-7 weeks old Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Banksy, a five-year-old cat, needs a quiet, adult-only home with him being the only pet.

RSPCA staff say he is quite fearful so his new owners will need to give him time to settle in and feel comfortable.

Once Banksy is settled, he would like to have access to the outside.

Rupert the rabbit is looking for a companion Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Rupert the rabbit is looking for a companion Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Rupert the rabbit needs a family with a companion for him.

He is five years old, neutered, chipped and vaccinated and his female companion will also need to have this done.

The branch has minimum sizes for rabbit rehoming which must be a hutch 6ft wide x 2ft x 2ft, with a permanent attached run of at least 8ft x 6ft as an absolute minimum.

Rupert’s new home will ideally have somewhere for him to do things and have places for him to burrow and forage.

Next, the feline sisters Salt and Pepper are approximately six to seven weeks old. They are slightly shy after they were born outside but they are growing in confidence every day.

Their new home will need to have no children and an owner with a lot of patience while they settle in.

They can live with other cats.

Salt and Pepper will be ready to leave the branch and go home in roughly three weeks but they can be reserved now.

For more information on any of the animals up for adoption call 07867 972870 or visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website.

You may also want to watch: