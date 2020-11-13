Search

Advanced search

Can you help rehome cat found with a broken jaw?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 November 2020

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch has many animals that are in need of a family and a home, here are just a few.

Vick is thought to be around two years old Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkVick is thought to be around two years old Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat. On arrival at the branch he had a broken jaw which needed to be wired and he also needed lots of pain relief, X-rays and a feeding tube.

He is nearly at the end of his rehabilitation so when he is ready to leave he will need an owner who has experience with the Bengal breed.

Ideally his new home will have a cat-proofed garden so he can enjoy the outside, but he also would like someone to be around for part of the day for company.

Vick is a young cat thought to be around two years old. He will need an adult only home and an owner who will be patient with him.

Doris is around ten years old Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDoris is around ten years old Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He can initially be worried and may hiss but once he is settled he likes a fuss.

Doris arrived at the branch when she was a poorly stray with a flea allergy, this has now been treated and she is ready to meet her new family.

She is around 10 years old and would like an owner with a little patience and someone she can curl up on a chair with.

Visit the branch’s website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk for information on the rehoming process during lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Can you help rehome cat found with a broken jaw?

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘Many are living on the breadline’- Food Justice conference to tackle regional poverty

Sol Rivett with the six trolleys worth of food from Central England Co-op in Cromer he donated to Cromer Food Bank. Picture: CO-OP

Bring it on! Hugill loving the competition for Canaries starting spot

Jordan Hugill of Norwich and Michael Ihiekwe of Rotherham United in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the New York Stadium, Rotherham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/10/2020

Norwich City rumour mill: Glasgow Rangers back in for Kenny McLean

Kenny McLean in action for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images