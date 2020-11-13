Can you help rehome cat found with a broken jaw?

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch has many animals that are in need of a family and a home, here are just a few.

Vick is thought to be around two years old

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat. On arrival at the branch he had a broken jaw which needed to be wired and he also needed lots of pain relief, X-rays and a feeding tube.

He is nearly at the end of his rehabilitation so when he is ready to leave he will need an owner who has experience with the Bengal breed.

Ideally his new home will have a cat-proofed garden so he can enjoy the outside, but he also would like someone to be around for part of the day for company.

Vick is a young cat thought to be around two years old. He will need an adult only home and an owner who will be patient with him.

Doris is around ten years old

He can initially be worried and may hiss but once he is settled he likes a fuss.

Doris arrived at the branch when she was a poorly stray with a flea allergy, this has now been treated and she is ready to meet her new family.

She is around 10 years old and would like an owner with a little patience and someone she can curl up on a chair with.

Visit the branch’s website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk for information on the rehoming process during lockdown.