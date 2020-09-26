Search

Advanced search

Kitten needs loving home after being returned to rescue centre twice

PUBLISHED: 10:47 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 26 September 2020

Max is an 11-month-old friendly, loving boy Photo: RSPCA

Max is an 11-month-old friendly, loving boy Photo: RSPCA

Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch is looking for homes for these four felines.

Groot is the perfect lap cat Photo: RSPCAGroot is the perfect lap cat Photo: RSPCA

Max is an 11-month-old kitten who is very loving and friendly.

He was returned to the RSPCA twice as he has been sick.

The branch has vet checked him several times and no issues were found.

Max is a quick-eater so the branch uses a slow-feeder bowl and use the same food and have not seem him be sick.

Ma Baker is a sweet young tabby female Photo: RSPCAMa Baker is a sweet young tabby female Photo: RSPCA

He really needs a home of his own where he can explore outside when he has settled in.

There are three other cats also needing homes this week.

Groot is a lap cat who wants to just sleep on your chest.

He arrived at the branch after he was hit by a car which left him with a broken pelvis and a tail pull injury so he has had his tail amputated.

Tibbs is part of the Golden Oldies scheme at the RSPCA East Norfolk branch Photo: RSPCATibbs is part of the Golden Oldies scheme at the RSPCA East Norfolk branch Photo: RSPCA

He is very friendly with people and is okay to live with other cats but he would not suit a home which has a dog.

He can be rehomed with older children and would like someone around to keep him company.

His ideal home would have a secure garden for him to roam around in as well as away from busy roads.

Ma Baker is a sweet, young, female tabby.

She would suit an adult only home as the only cat.

She needs an owner who understand she can be shy initially but once she is comfortable, she loves a fuss.

Tibbs is part of the Golden Oldies Scheme.

He arrived at the branch through the clinic and is now ready for a new home.

He is approximately 12 years old and does have some issues with his liver but it doesn’t require any medication.

The branch can provide more information on Tibbs on request.

Please visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website for their rehoming criteria and full details www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

Trees down in the Letheringsett area on Friday night. Photo: Ben Barnes and Darren Bunn

Norwich City release new third kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new third shirt. Picture: Norwich City FC

Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels

Norfolk Constabulary has published its figures which reveal the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley/Getty Images

WATCH: Gang in Seat Leon caught on CCTV stealing distinctive Nissan Navarra

Officers have released CCTV footage of the Seat Leon arriving and three people they would like to speak to in connection with the offence Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

‘Massive clean up’ as cars and streets covered by blizzard of sand in village after high winds

Sand