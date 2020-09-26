Kitten needs loving home after being returned to rescue centre twice

Max is an 11-month-old friendly, loving boy

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch is looking for homes for these four felines.

Groot is the perfect lap cat

Max is an 11-month-old kitten who is very loving and friendly.

He was returned to the RSPCA twice as he has been sick.

The branch has vet checked him several times and no issues were found.

Max is a quick-eater so the branch uses a slow-feeder bowl and use the same food and have not seem him be sick.

Ma Baker is a sweet young tabby female

He really needs a home of his own where he can explore outside when he has settled in.

There are three other cats also needing homes this week.

Groot is a lap cat who wants to just sleep on your chest.

He arrived at the branch after he was hit by a car which left him with a broken pelvis and a tail pull injury so he has had his tail amputated.

Tibbs is part of the Golden Oldies scheme at the RSPCA East Norfolk branch

He is very friendly with people and is okay to live with other cats but he would not suit a home which has a dog.

He can be rehomed with older children and would like someone around to keep him company.

His ideal home would have a secure garden for him to roam around in as well as away from busy roads.

Ma Baker is a sweet, young, female tabby.

She would suit an adult only home as the only cat.

She needs an owner who understand she can be shy initially but once she is comfortable, she loves a fuss.

Tibbs is part of the Golden Oldies Scheme.

He arrived at the branch through the clinic and is now ready for a new home.

He is approximately 12 years old and does have some issues with his liver but it doesn’t require any medication.

The branch can provide more information on Tibbs on request.

Please visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website for their rehoming criteria and full details www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk