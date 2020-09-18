Search

Can you help reunite lost cat with its owner?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 September 2020

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch is hoping to find the owner of this cat. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk branch has three cats who are in need of owners. Two are ready to start their life with a new family and another is missing its owner.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is searching for homes for these three cats.

The branch has many animals that are still recovering from injuries.

The first cat is Ma Baker, she was found living in the upstairs of a shop and the attempts made to locate her owner have been unsuccessful.

She is looking for a new home where she will be the only pet in an adult home, there is potential for a home with teenage children.

The branch believe Ma Baker is fairly young, roughly less than a year old. She can be timid and shy until she is comfortable with the new owners.

Max is the next feline who needs a home. He would fit in to a calm adult home but he does also like to have fun and games.

Max will need to be the only pet in the home as well as be able to have access to a garden once he has settled into his stable, new home.

Finally, the RSPCA are currently trying to find the owner of a cat, called Marina, who arrived at the branch with an unregistered Romanian microchip.

Marina was found on the Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth in a basement. The charity are continuing its search to reunite Marina with her owner, proof of ownership will be required to reunite her with her owners.

For more information and to get in touch visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website or call 07867 972870.

