Shy street cat who has ‘been in the wars’ in need of safe haven

24 January, 2019 - 11:47
Braveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Braveheart needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a street cat with a tough past.

Monopoly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Among the animals who need a home this week is a young male cat named Braveheart.

Braveheart, who is thought to be only around three years old, has been living on the streets and fending for himself, but the RSPCA hope that now is the time he will find the loving home he needs.

A member of staff at the rescue centre said: “Braveheart has been in the wars and is now looking for a home.

Daddy Long Legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

“Although he’s shy around people he will soon start purring with some gentle head rubs.”

If you think you could give Braveheart the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other cats being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Puddah needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you are looking for an indoor cat then Monopoly could be the cat for you. She is described as a very friendly and affectionate black cat, who came to the rescue centre as a stray.

Monopoly has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but the RSPCA say this may not ever cause her any problems so please don’t let it put you off.

Daddy Long Legs is now the cattery’s longest resident having been with the RSPCA since the start of November.

Brussels needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is around 10-12 years old and is described as a chatty friendly cat. He has hyperthyroid which is common in older cats and is managed with daily medication. If you’d like to ask any questions about this then give the RSPCA East Norfolk a call.

Staff at the rescue centre say Brussels is a shy cat but will soon come out of his shell once he gets to know his new owner. He is around three years old and gets along well with other cats.

Puddah would like to find a quiet home as according to staff she is very friendly but also likes her own space. She’s described as no trouble at all and quite happy as long as she has a comfy bed and can potter about in the garden on sunny days.

Hyacinth needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hyacinth is a shy cat who will be happiest in an adult only home. She gets along well with other submissive cats and has previously lived with dogs.

Jemima can also live with other cats and dogs. She is also described as a sweet friendly cat but is on the timid side so an adult home would suit her best.

Crackers has been used to living outside and is a little overwhelmed in the cattery environment. He gets along well with other cats and he would be happiest in an environment where he could have lots of freedom but be able to come inside if he wished.

Jemima needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny has been at the cattery since November and is described as “such a nice little cat.” She is around eight or nine years old and has previously lived with dogs.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Cracker needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk



































