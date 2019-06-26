Stray kittens born on allotment 'lucky to survive'

Paula Radcliffe needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a number of feral kittens.

Bren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Bren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

'Paula Radcliffe' and her siblings came into the care of the animal charity after they were born on an allotment to a stray mum.

As they haven't been used to much human contact they are all on the shy side so will be looking for adult homes.

This time of year the RSPCA East Norfolk take many kittens into care that have been born outside to stray cats.

A spokeswoman for the branch said: "These cats were most likely someone's pet once upon a time but have escaped or got lost and due to not being neutered or microchipped they end up adding to the statistics of the feral cat population.

Eccles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Eccles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

"Paula Radcliffe and her siblings have been lucky so far as they have survived when so many don't.

"They are around nine weeks old and although feral-born are already able to be handled and are learning to trust.

"They deserve to find a home and live the happy life every cat deserves."

If you think you could give Paula Radcliffe the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Hades needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Hades needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also seeking homes this week.

Bren is a seven-year-old male cat.

Staff describe him as gentle and say he is hoping to find a quiet adult home where he can have access to a nice garden as he loves to lay out in the sun. Eccles is around three years old and has had a hard life living as a stray.

Staff say he hasn't been used to fuss and attention so he is now lapping it all up.

Kaz needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Kaz needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He needs an adult home where he is able to go outside after his settling in period.

Hades is only eight months old and needs a special person who will give him a chance.

He is described as a very fearful cat and so will need plenty of time and patience to settle into his new home.

Staff say that if you are looking for a lapcat then Kaz is the one, as he loves company and would like a home where someone will be around most of the day.

Lava needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lava needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He needs an indoor home and to be the only cat as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

Lava and Geysir are semi-feral cats who are in need of a safe home where they can have the freedom they are used to.

They would be happiest in an outdoor environment.

Poundie is 11 years old and staff say he would make someone a great companion.

Poundie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Poundie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He can get a little worried around other cats so would prefer to be the only cat.

Shelley came in as a stray and unfortunately the RSPCA hasn't been able to locate an owner so she is now looking for a new home.

She is described as a friendly cat but does like her own space as well.

Wendy is "sweet" female cat who arrived as a stray.

Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA is hoping her owner may come forward but she will be looking for a home from next week if she isn't claimed.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wendy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

These allotment kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk These allotment kittens need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

