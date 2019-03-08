Search

'Battered and beaten' cat seeks home as battle scars heal

PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 19 June 2019

Eccles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eccles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been through the wars while living as a stray.

Hades needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHades needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eccles appears to have been living as a stray for some time before he came into the care of the RSPCA, and during that time he received a number of nasty wounds from other cats.

Now he is looking for a home where his scars can heal and he can live comfortably.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Poor Eccles came to us battered and beaten by other cats.

"He is such a sweet little character and is now beginning to shed his battle scars now he has been neutered.

"In a few months' time he will look like a different cat."

If you think you could give Eccles the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Kaz needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKaz needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also seeking homes this week.

Hades is a young male cat at less than one year old. Staff at the rescue centre say he has been very unsettled so needs a nice quiet adult home to call his own.

Kaz came to the RSPCA with "the most horrendous wound", but thanks to the nursing skills of the vets he has recovered well and is now looking for his forever home, indoors and as the only cat.

Kaz loves to snuggle in laps and is described as a very affectionate cat. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but no other known health issues.

Older cats Sub and Symphony have had a hard life so far and need to be in a home together after fighting for food and fending for themselves over many years.

They are around 10 years old and have been waiting for a home for months now.

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Perhaps this week they may be able to pack their bags for their own forever home - staff at the RSPCA say they are keeping their fingers crossed.

Bren is described as an independent male cat who likes to have access to an outdoor space once he has settled in to a new home.

He would be happiest in an adult only environment.

Shelly is a grey female cat who has been with the RSPCA for a few weeks now. Staff are still hoping to locate her owner but if no one claims her within the next week, then they will have to look to find her a new home.

Staff say Jenny loves to look out of the window to see what's going on, and describe her as a "sweet and friendly cat who loves a nice cuddle".

Jenny has been waiting for a home for a long time and would be really content as an indoor cat.

Bren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Geysir and his friend Lava would do best in a nice rural home on a farm, or as stable cats, as they are semi-feral. They have also been with the RSPCA for weeks and need to be rehomed soon.

Jenkins is an older dog who needs some love and would be happy for short walks and to potter around the garden. He will be ready for a home in the near future.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Shelly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShelly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Geysir and Lava need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGeysir and Lava need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenkins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJenkins needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists