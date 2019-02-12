Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Beano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

A Miniature Pinscher is looking for his forever home after coming into the care of RSPCA East Norfolk.

Beano, who is around eight or nine years old, came to the rescue centre via one of the RSPCA’s inspectors.

He is described as a very small dog with a huge personality and those who have worked with him at the kennels say he bonds quickly with new people and is good with other dogs.

A member of staff said: “Beano is loving and affectionate and likes to be around people.

“He has obviously had an unsettled time recently, being passed around from home to home before he came to us.

“He has so much love to give and he will make someone a perfect companion.”

Beano has arthritis in his legs so is content with short walks.

He needs a home with a garden and an owner who is home for most of the day.

If you think you could give Beano the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Mic, Melody, DJ and Hifi are all cats who previously lived on a farm.

They are now looking for a proper home and, as the RSPCA say the cats all really love each other, they would like to rehome them in pairs.

Melody is described as super confident, friendly and affectionate, while the male cats are more on the timid side. They get along well with other cats.

Velvet is pure black cat with a friendly personality. The RSPCA say she is very scared around other cats so would like to be the only cat in the home. An adult home would suit her best.

Carrot Cake has been with the RSPCA for months now. He arrived terrified and scared of everyone but is getting more and more confident as time goes on and now greets staff at the door each day. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) and needs an indoor home.

Apricat is described as a sweetie. He has spent some time out on the street taking care of himself but the RSPCA say he is now loving the indoor life and his home comforts.

Jeanie is around four or five months old. She is described as very full on and always wants to play. She is looking for a home where she will be the only cat.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

