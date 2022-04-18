News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spring sees wildlife 'baby boom' at Norfolk RSPCA centres

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:30 PM April 18, 2022
Updated: 1:34 PM April 18, 2022
A Leveret which was brought into the care of the RSPCA.

A Leveret which was brought into the care of the RSPCA. - Credit: PA

Spring has brought an influx of baby animals into RSPCA care at its centres in Norfolk.

The “baby boom” comes after a surge in calls to the charity about creatures, such as birds, fox cubs and ducklings, in need of urgent care.

Incidents have included a litter of fox cubs which were rescued by an off-duty vet who was out walking in Swaffham, at the end of March.

The vet took them in overnight and contacted the RSPCA.

The animals were then put into the care of East Winch Wildlife Centre, near King's Lynn, where they are now doing well.

Staff from the same centre then kept a rescued cygnet from Lincolnshire warm with a cuddly toy swan he was able to snuggle up to.

Also looked after at the centre was a leveret who was spotted hiding under equipment at a park in Sedgeford. He was released on April 9.

RSPCA advice for the public when dealing with a baby animal is to “wear suitable gloves, quickly place into secure cardboard box with ventilation holes, lined with towel or newspaper”.

The organisation also advises the public to “keep the animal calm and quiet” before taking it to a nearby vet, RSPCA centre or local wildlife rehabilitator.

