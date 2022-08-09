RSPCA clears Norfolk farm after investigating pig shooting footage

RSPCA Assured has reinstated a Norfolk pig farm after concluding that the correct welfare procedures were followed during the shooting of diseased animals - Credit: Ecotricity

Investigators have concluded that no animal welfare regulations were breached at a Norfolk farm which was filmed shooting pigs after a disease outbreak.

The farm, between Feltwell and Brandon, became the centre of a foot and mouth scare on June 23 - until government vets ruled out the devastating livestock infection the following day.

After Defra completed its investigation into possible notifiable diseases, the farm took the decision to cull the infected animals by shooting them.

Although firearms are an accepted method to do this, animal rights campaigners claim the way it was carried out was a "blatant breach of animal welfare rules set to ensure animals die humanely".

Drone footage funded by green energy firm Ecotricity, showed pigs corralled into a pen of straw bales and shot.

The unit, part of the Wayland Farms group, was temporarily suspended from the RSPCA Assured certification scheme while the cull was investigated.

But the animal welfare body has now reinstated the farm, after finding that the "appropriate steps" were taken.

An RSPCA Assured spokesman said: “We take any allegations of poor welfare extremely seriously and always thoroughly look into them as standard practice. Our enquiry into these allegations has now concluded and we can confirm that they were not upheld, and the farm’s temporary suspension from the RSPCA Assured scheme has therefore been lifted.

“Whilst the footage is deeply distressing to watch, sadly there are sometimes occasions when it’s necessary to humanely cull animals in certain circumstances to prevent the spread of disease, or potential disease, which was the case in this situation.

“We can verify that the cull was carried out on the advice of the government’s most senior vet, Defra, and under Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) jurisdiction. It was also completed under the supervision of WATOK (The Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations) certified personnel.

“Animal welfare is our absolute priority and the sole focus of RSPCA Assured. We are satisfied that the farm took appropriate steps in line with expert advice and supervision from the relevant authorities and the RSPCA’s welfare standards, under extremely difficult circumstances.”

Norfolk Trading Standards also found no breach of legislation. A spokesman said: “We have reviewed the footage and, working with our partners, have determined that no legislation has been breached and have therefore concluded our investigation.”