Eleven animals you can rehome in Norfolk

Adoption is a great way to find a forever friend and rescue an animal in need, and there are many in Norfolk looking for permanent homes.

Here's a list of 11 animals that the RSPCA in Norfolk is looking to rehome.

Stella and Stuart - two adult cats to be rehomed together - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Stuart and Stella

These adult cats are looking to be rehomed together due to their close bond. Stella loves attention where Stuart is more reserved, though he still likes a fuss. Stella likes to meow and Stuart likes to sit and watch her. Stuart recently had his left eye removed and Stella has a heart murmur that requires monitoring.

Mozzarella and Halloumi - two of the four young female mice to be rehomed together - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Four young mice

These young female mice came into the branches care from a household with hundreds of mice. The four, Halloumi, Feta, Mozzarella, and Parmesan, are looking to be rehomed together. They can be nibbly as they are not used to people, so a home with adults or older children would suit them best.

Jackie and Star - two bonded bunnies to be rehomed together - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Jackie and Star

These two "wonderful, bouncy bunnies" are looking to be rehomed together after being given up through no fault of their own. They are super cheeky and mischievous, love to dig holes and eat veggies and hay. As slightly older bunnies, they need a good diet and their teeth need to be monitored.

Lira - a 10-year-old cat - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Lira

This 10-year-old cat came to the branch from a multi-cat household. She likes to be fussed and sitting on high shelves, this cat is after love after her hard start. Lira needs dental monitoring due to her gingivitis, and there is a chance she is a Calicivirus carrier.

Paige and Grey - two bonded one-year-old bunnies - Credit: East Norfolk Branch

Paige and Grey

These two young bunnies are looking to be rehomed together. They are friendly and were brought to the RSPCA after being found wandering in the road. The pair are bonded and looking for their forever home.

Those looking to adopt must carefully consider their decision, as many of these animals have complex needs.

These animals and more can be found on the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk Branch website and the East Suffolk Branch website.