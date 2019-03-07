‘Sweet and loving’ cat with a tough past overlooked at rescue centre while others find homes

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping this will be the week an unlucky rescue cat finds his forever home.

Braveheart, who is thought to be a fairly young cat at around three years old, has been waiting at the cattery for months now.

Having previously fended for himself on the streets, he has sustained a few scars that make him look like a “tough nut”, but staff at the cattery describe Braveheart as a “sweet and loving cat”.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Braveheart will blossom in a home where he can be loved and cared for.

“Please make it the week he packs his bags for his forever home.”

If you think you could give Braveheart the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Mario, who is a Collie cross, was found wandering the streets seven years ago and taken in by another branch of the RSPCA.

They found a home for him where he lived happily for a number of years, but unfortunately the people who took him in had to return him to the RSPCA recently as their circumstances changed.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Mario is a lovely dog who is quite worried at the moment with the upheaval and being in a strange environment at the kennels.”

He along well with other dogs but he can’t live with cats.

The RSPCA are hoping to rehome Clementine and her shy friend Crackers together. They say Crackers is timid and more confident when his friend Clementine is around. They will both need a little patience to settle in their forever home together.

Carrot cake is still waiting for a home after weeks at the cattery. Staff say he has a lot of love to give and describe him as a very affectionate cat. He needs to be an indoor only cat as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

Marigold is a long haired cat of around seven years old. The RSPCA say she can be a little timid, but is really sweet once she gets to know you. She has lived all her life as an indoor cat.

Athena would be best suited to an adult home as the only cat as she is not keen on her own kind. Staff think a nice quiet home would be perfect for her.

Midnight is a young female cat. The RSPCA say she needs a settled adult home, lots of love and a little patience.

Lacey, who has recently come back to the rescue centre, needs an adult home with a patient owner who has had lots of experience of cats. She is easily spooked and scared of new people, so would benefit from a safe quiet place to go.

Valentino, the white male rabbit, is still waiting for a home. The RSPCA say he needs a friend, so a neutered female would be just the companion for him. He will need plenty of space and a permanent large attached run.

Solitaire is tabby cat who previously lived in a feral colony and gets on with other cats. She is shy but staff say she loves a fuss. She will need a little patience from a new owner to help her settle in.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk