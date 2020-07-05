‘He’s been through it’ - Cat who survived being run over needs a home

Hammer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who was brought into the branch after being hit by a car.

Cathy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cathy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hammer, who is around 10 years old, was suffering from a broken jaw, pelvis and ribs after the incident and ever after recovering he had an ulcer in his eye which meant it had to be removed.

Staff at the RSPCA East Norfolk where he has been cared for said: “He is a super friendly boy and very loving.

“We really hope he is chosen soon as he has been with us for several months and is now ready to find his loving home.”

Hammer needs a home where he is the only pet ideally and it would be good if he had access to a secure garden to keep him safe from harm.

Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you could give Hammer the home he needs then please call the RSPCA East Norfolk on 07867972870.

There are other animals at the charity also looking for new homes.

Tam and Cathy are brother and sister and staff say they would dearly love to go to a home together.

Cathy is a shy little cat and Tam is her protector and looks after her.

Ellie and Tilly need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Ellie and Tilly need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They are both around five years old and came to the RSPCA after their owner could sadly care for them any longer.

They have been much loved cats and they can’t wait for a loving home to be found for them.

Ellie and Tilly are another lovely pair of cats, Ellie is the more confident of the two.

She is 18 years old and will be having a dental operation to sort out her teeth then she can go off to her forever home.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They have lived together with other cats and Tilly, who is around nine, is very nervous but is settling down well.

Staff say it would be wonderful to find them a home together and Ellie is an older cat so they would like to find her a home soon so she is not at the cattery for too long.

Pumba has been a very stressed cat and consequently is quite fearful. He is doing so much better and is interested in toys but he will need a patient adult only home where he can become confident and settle down.

Gandalf is a lionhead rabbit who would need to be paired up with a neutered female for company.

Gandalf needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gandalf needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All rabbits need plenty of space with an attached permanent run of at least 8ft, with a hutch of around 6ft wide. If you need more information on sizes and suitable accommodation please contact the RSPCA. Sheds with attached runs make excellent housing.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the branch is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as services are still restricted.