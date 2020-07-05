Search

Advanced search

‘He’s been through it’ - Cat who survived being run over needs a home

PUBLISHED: 14:44 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 05 July 2020

Hammer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hammer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who was brought into the branch after being hit by a car.

Cathy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCathy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hammer, who is around 10 years old, was suffering from a broken jaw, pelvis and ribs after the incident and ever after recovering he had an ulcer in his eye which meant it had to be removed.

Staff at the RSPCA East Norfolk where he has been cared for said: “He is a super friendly boy and very loving.

“We really hope he is chosen soon as he has been with us for several months and is now ready to find his loving home.”

Hammer needs a home where he is the only pet ideally and it would be good if he had access to a secure garden to keep him safe from harm.

Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you could give Hammer the home he needs then please call the RSPCA East Norfolk on 07867972870.

There are other animals at the charity also looking for new homes.

Tam and Cathy are brother and sister and staff say they would dearly love to go to a home together.

Cathy is a shy little cat and Tam is her protector and looks after her.

Ellie and Tilly need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkEllie and Tilly need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They are both around five years old and came to the RSPCA after their owner could sadly care for them any longer.

They have been much loved cats and they can’t wait for a loving home to be found for them.

Ellie and Tilly are another lovely pair of cats, Ellie is the more confident of the two.

She is 18 years old and will be having a dental operation to sort out her teeth then she can go off to her forever home.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They have lived together with other cats and Tilly, who is around nine, is very nervous but is settling down well.

Staff say it would be wonderful to find them a home together and Ellie is an older cat so they would like to find her a home soon so she is not at the cattery for too long.

Pumba has been a very stressed cat and consequently is quite fearful. He is doing so much better and is interested in toys but he will need a patient adult only home where he can become confident and settle down.

Gandalf is a lionhead rabbit who would need to be paired up with a neutered female for company.

Gandalf needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGandalf needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All rabbits need plenty of space with an attached permanent run of at least 8ft, with a hutch of around 6ft wide. If you need more information on sizes and suitable accommodation please contact the RSPCA. Sheds with attached runs make excellent housing.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the branch is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as services are still restricted.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Paddy Davitt verdict: Now we find out how bold City’s vision really is

Leandro Trossard consigned Norwich City to a fourth straight Premier League defeat since the restart Picture: Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘He’s been through it’ - Cat who survived being run over needs a home

Hammer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk