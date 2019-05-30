Deaf kitten who was abandoned in a cardboard box needs forever home

Jeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk rspca

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome an unlucky kitten who has come back into their care after being rehomed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RSPCA are holding an open day this weekend. The RSPCA are holding an open day this weekend.

Jeanie, who is only 8 months old, came to the RSPCA as a kitten after being found abandoned in a cardboard box.

After being rehomed for a short period of time, she is now back in the care of the rescue centre staff and looking for a family of her own.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Jeanie originally came to us as a tiny poorly kitten after being found abandoned in a cardboard box.

"She had a painful ulcerated mouth and throat but this was thought to be down to her low immune system and this has now been resolved for quite a while.

Bren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Bren needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

"She was rehomed however has recently come back into our care again.

"She can be a bit of a handful but she is also very loving and deserves a home after her bad start to life."

Jeanie is deaf so will need an indoor home or where she can have supervised access outside in a safe area.

If you think you could give Jeanie the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Horris needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Horris needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

Bren is around seven years old and has been used to an outdoor lifestyle so he will be looking for a home where he can have the freedom he is used to.

He has a shy side and would be happiest in an adult only home.

Horris has not had much human contact in his life so far so will need lots of time, space and patience to learn to trust his new owner.

Maisey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Maisey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He will need an experienced cat owner who won't expect too much from him too soon.

Inky would like to be the only pet in her new home as its all she's ever known.

She is 10 years old and a friendly affectionate cat.

Maisey and her two brothers are around seven weeks old and will be ready for a new home very soon. Staff say they are full of energy and fun.

Whistler needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Whistler needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Whistler is described as a chatty cat, who is around 13 years old. He is happy to see everyone he meets and greets them excitedly.

Fatface is hoping to be chosen soon, he is in need of an indoor home or one with an enclosed outside space so he can lay out in the sun on warm days. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but no other known problems.

Sugar is aged around eight years old and is described by staff as the perfect dog.

She loves to play and go on walks and is friendly around everyone including other dogs.

Fatface needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Fatface needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around 10 years old and are in need of a retirement home together.

They are calm, quiet cats who are content with a comfy bed and a regular meal.

Peter rabbit is still with the RSPCA and in need of a new home of his own.

He would like to be rehomed where he will have a neutered female rabbit for company and plenty of freedom and space and he is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sugar needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

On Sunday, June 2 the branch will be holding an open day for cats and guinea pigs at Broadland Cattery, Brick Kiln Lane, Ingham, NR12 9SY.

It will be from 11am-3pm and as well as the chance to meet animals there will be a raffle and refreshments.

Peter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Peter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You may also want to watch: