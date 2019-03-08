Search

Feline friends 'watch other cats come and go' while waiting months for a home together

PUBLISHED: 09:52 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 23 May 2019

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sub and Symphony need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA EAST NORFOLK

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a disappointed duo who have been at the rescue centre for months now.

Sub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSub needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sub and Symphony, a male and female pair aged around 10 years old, came to the RSPCA after living on a farm for years with a large number of other cats.

They were in a very poor condition when they were first taken in and staff say they had obviously been struggling for food.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "Sub and Symphony are timid but sweet, nice natured cats and they deserve a happy ending with a family of their own.

"They will be so grateful for love and care after struggling for so long.

Symphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSymphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

"They have been with the RSPCA for some time now and have watched lots of other cats come and go."

The pair would be happiest in an adult home and would settle in happily with other pets.

If you think you could give Sub and Symphony the home they need then please see the end of this article for ways to get in touch with the RSPCA.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals also looking for a new home and family.

Peter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPeter Rabbit needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Peter Rabbit is looking for a lonely neutered female rabbit to move in with.

He is a friendly rabbit who loves to run around and play.

Gus and Olaf and Voldemort and Malfoy are male guinea pigs looking for homes in their pairs.

They are all very young and hope to be chosen soon.

Gus and Olaf need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGus and Olaf need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Fatface needs an indoor home or one where he can have access to a catio.

He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so will need to be the only cat.

He is described as a gentle and friendly cat who would make someone a great companion.

Obi also has FIV so is also looking for an indoor home as the only cat.

Voldemort and Malfoy need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkVoldemort and Malfoy need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is described as super friendly and loves to play.

Ginger Tom is a six-year-old male cat.

He is described as a little shy so would be happiest in an adult home.

He will need to be the only cat as he doesn't like other cats much.

Fatface needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkFatface needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Whistler is a laid back tabby cat thought to be around 12 years old.

Staff say he is very chatty and always happy to see you.

Jeanie is an eight-month-old kitten who is deaf.

Staff say she is very active and into everything, and she can be a little bitey so would be best suited to an adult home with an experienced cat owner.

Obi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkObi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Tom needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTom needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming then please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk.

Jeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

