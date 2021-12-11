Promotion

Customers at Roys department stores have been supporting local foodbanks throughout November by buying from its extensive range of local products.

The “Let’s make it local this Christmas” incentive encouraged customers to buy the very best locally-produced food, drink, housewares, games and much more. For each product sold, Roys added 2p to a pot of donations to be split between local foodbanks for the festive season.

A total of £2,218 was raised, with the amount rounded up to £2,400 which will be split between The Trussell Trust’s Mid Norfolk Foodbank in Dereham, the North Norfolk Foodbank in Cromer and Thetford Foodbank; plus Norwich Foodbank’s locations at Wroxham and Hoveton United Reformed Church and its seven locations in Norwich.

Some donations will also go to Beccles Salvation Army and Stour Valley Vineyard Church in Sudbury.

Paul Roy, buying and marketing director at Roys, said: “The ‘Let’s make it local this Christmas’ incentive has been very popular throughout all the Roys stores and Highway Garden and Leisure. It has been wonderful to see customers trying new products from our fantastic local producers, in turn helping the local community.

“We know the money will be used to aid those in need over the Christmas period and we are thankful to the foodbanks for the service they offer.

“I must also say a huge thank you to our local suppliers, who help keep our shelves stocked day after day with over 1,000 products.

“The relationships we have and continue to grow with these producers has played a key part in Roys heritage over the past 125 years. I wish them all the best for 2022 and I look forward to another excellent year working together.”

Hannah Worsley, project manager at Norwich Foodbank, said: “We are delighted to accept this gift from Roys, having had support from them several times over the years with donations of toiletries, carrier bags and finances.

“During winter we see a surge in demand as many households struggle to afford their bills, and with the rise in heating costs, we expect a higher than ever demand on our Energy Bank scheme, supporting people with emergency gas and electricity payments thanks to a Norfolk Community Foundation grant.

“The funding from Roys will help us to support community meals and drop-ins at three of our centres, something we know is needed as there is so much isolation and loneliness in our community and food is a great way to bring people together.”

Other Norwich Foodbank services the money will help include the start-up of a new community meals programme in the new year at the St Elizabeth's Church venue in Norwich, the community cafe at Wroxham, and a privacy screen for people chatting to the Citizen's Advice worker about further support they can receive at The Chantry venue in Norwich.

