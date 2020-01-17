Independent store raises £19,500 for Norfolk charities
PUBLISHED: 13:11 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 17 January 2020
Norfolk shoppers have helped an independent department store raise £19,500 for several local charities.
The money was raised by selling of 5p carrier bags and other events such as the Grand Charity Raffle at Wroxham department store and a VIP evening.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) received the largest donation of £7,256, this was the chosen charity of Wroxham Food Hall and Roys of Beccles.
Other charities that benefitted included The Big C, BEAT, EACH, Muscular Dystrophy UK, Serv (Norfolk Blood Bikes), SESAW, ASD Helping Hands, Leukaemia UK and Nelsons Journey.
Ed Roy, managing director of Roys, said: "We are thrilled with the amount of money that we have been able to donate.
"We know the money will be used to continue the excellent work they do within the local communities and nationally. We are looking forward to another year of raising money for our 2020 chosen charities along with the hundreds of other good causes that we help with our Making a Difference Locally Fund, raffle donations and other requests."