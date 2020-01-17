Independent store raises £19,500 for Norfolk charities

Sophie Williams, EAAA Community Fundraising Area Manager was presented with the �7256 donation by Chris Green, Wroxham General Manager. Picture: Roys Archant

Norfolk shoppers have helped an independent department store raise £19,500 for several local charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Williams, EAAA Community Fundraising Area Manager was presented with the £7256 donation by Chris Green, Wroxham General Manager. Picture: Roys Sophie Williams, EAAA Community Fundraising Area Manager was presented with the £7256 donation by Chris Green, Wroxham General Manager. Picture: Roys

The money was raised by selling of 5p carrier bags and other events such as the Grand Charity Raffle at Wroxham department store and a VIP evening.

You may also want to watch:

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) received the largest donation of £7,256, this was the chosen charity of Wroxham Food Hall and Roys of Beccles.

Other charities that benefitted included The Big C, BEAT, EACH, Muscular Dystrophy UK, Serv (Norfolk Blood Bikes), SESAW, ASD Helping Hands, Leukaemia UK and Nelsons Journey.

Ed Roy, managing director of Roys, said: "We are thrilled with the amount of money that we have been able to donate.

"We know the money will be used to continue the excellent work they do within the local communities and nationally. We are looking forward to another year of raising money for our 2020 chosen charities along with the hundreds of other good causes that we help with our Making a Difference Locally Fund, raffle donations and other requests."