700-year-old medieval seal ruled as treasure

PUBLISHED: 11:09 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 13 October 2020

The medieval seal was found near Roydon. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Archant

A medieval seal that could date back as early as the 13th century has been ruled as treasure.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, held a treasure inquest into the silver medieval matrix seal which was found near Roydon in July 2018 by Alan Rumsby.

Mr Rumsby made the discovery using a metal detector on cultivated land and on Tuesday it was ruled as treasure by Norfolk Coroner’s Court due to its age and precious metal content.

The seal bears three zinc foils and other embellishments including five rose petals.

Mrs Lake said research dated it to the 13th-14th century. The inquest heard work had been unable to identify the names of the family the seal belong to.

She said: “It is in very good condition. Norwich Castle Museum has expressed an interest in acquiring the item.”

Under the Treasures Act, treasure is defined as a item that is not a single coin, which contains at least 10pc of gold or silver and is at least 300 years old.

