Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia - the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day

24 December, 2018 - 07:12
Members of the Royal Family leave church after the Christmas Day service in 1993 Picture: John Hocknell

Members of the Royal Family leave church after the Christmas Day service in 1993 Picture: John Hocknell

Archant library

Thousands will turn out to see the Queen and members of the Royal Family when they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

Young princes Harry and William on the steps of the church with the Queen and Queen Mother, in 1990 Picture: ArchantYoung princes Harry and William on the steps of the church with the Queen and Queen Mother, in 1990 Picture: Archant

The gathering of well-wishers outside the tiny church near King’s Lynn has been a much-loved Norfolk tradition for generations, as these pictures from our archives show.

Royals exchange festive greetings with the crowds which line the paths as they walk from the house the half mile or so to church.

The Queen greets well-wishers with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in December 1996.The Queen greets well-wishers with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in December 1996.

The service is broadcast to those gathered outside via a PA system.

After the service, the Queen and her family sit down for a Christmas lunch of turkey with all the trimmings, before watching the monarch’s Christmas Speech with millions around the world.

Sarah, Duchess of York (left) and Diana, Princess of Wales, leave church in 1988 Picture: ArchantSarah, Duchess of York (left) and Diana, Princess of Wales, leave church in 1988 Picture: Archant

Princess Diana, who was born next door to the church in Park House, greets the crowds in 1990 Picture: ArchantPrincess Diana, who was born next door to the church in Park House, greets the crowds in 1990 Picture: Archant

The Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991. Picture: Archant LibraryThe Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, right, with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day 1994. Picture: Archant LibraryPrince Harry, left, and Prince William, right, with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Princess Diana with flowers she has been given by members of the crowd in 1994 Picture: Archant LibraryPrincess Diana with flowers she has been given by members of the crowd in 1994 Picture: Archant Library

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Man dies in Suffolk crash which closed road for eight hours

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Luton Airport celebrates official opening of new terminal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arrests made on The Ridgeway in St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans MP Anne Main continues to campaign in Parliament for refugees

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Nostalgia - the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Members of the Royal Family leave church after the Christmas Day service in 1993 Picture: John Hocknell

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘This is really not normal in professional football’ – Farke thrilled by spirit of his Norwich City squad

Teemu Pukki was the match-winner for Norwich City yet again at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists