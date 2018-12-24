Nostalgia - the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Members of the Royal Family leave church after the Christmas Day service in 1993 Picture: John Hocknell Archant library

Thousands will turn out to see the Queen and members of the Royal Family when they attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

Young princes Harry and William on the steps of the church with the Queen and Queen Mother, in 1990 Picture: Archant Young princes Harry and William on the steps of the church with the Queen and Queen Mother, in 1990 Picture: Archant

The gathering of well-wishers outside the tiny church near King’s Lynn has been a much-loved Norfolk tradition for generations, as these pictures from our archives show.

Royals exchange festive greetings with the crowds which line the paths as they walk from the house the half mile or so to church.

The Queen greets well-wishers with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in December 1996. The Queen greets well-wishers with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in December 1996.

The service is broadcast to those gathered outside via a PA system.

After the service, the Queen and her family sit down for a Christmas lunch of turkey with all the trimmings, before watching the monarch’s Christmas Speech with millions around the world.

Sarah, Duchess of York (left) and Diana, Princess of Wales, leave church in 1988 Picture: Archant Sarah, Duchess of York (left) and Diana, Princess of Wales, leave church in 1988 Picture: Archant

Princess Diana, who was born next door to the church in Park House, greets the crowds in 1990 Picture: Archant Princess Diana, who was born next door to the church in Park House, greets the crowds in 1990 Picture: Archant

The Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991. Picture: Archant Library The Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Prince William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, right, with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day 1994. Picture: Archant Library Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, right, with their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day 1994. Picture: Archant Library