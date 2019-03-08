Royal wedding trumpet made in Norwich up for sale

The trumpet played at the Royal wedding which has gone on sale on eBay Picture: David Blackadder/eBay Archant

A trumpet made in Norwich which helped to make Royal history is going for a song.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Period trumpeter David Blackadder is selling the instrument he played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Marcle.

Mr Blackadder performed Eternal Source of Light Divine from Handel's Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne, as the bride walked down the aisle at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Listing the brass instrument for £5,000 on eBay, he describes it as “a once in a lifetime chance to own a true piece of royal history”.

He told the EDP: “I could have held onto it but I've decided to see if someone else wants it.

Mr Blackadder pictured before the ceremony with soprano soloist Elin Manahan-Thomas, who accompanied him Picture supplied by David Blackadder Mr Blackadder pictured before the ceremony with soprano soloist Elin Manahan-Thomas, who accompanied him Picture supplied by David Blackadder

“As she was walking straight past me there was a live TV audience of nearly 2bn. You're not going to get anything like that kind of audience again.”

You may also want to watch:

The baroque trumpet was made by Costessey-based Matthew Martin, who began helping out in a trumpet repair shop whilst studying music at the UEA and now makes the instruments for a living after a spell building church organs.

“I made it for myself as the first of its kind, it's a lightweight historic model,” said Mr Martin, 29. “Lots of people liked it and wanted to buy it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony. Chef Johnny Bone was heavily involved in providing the couple's wedding reception Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony. Chef Johnny Bone was heavily involved in providing the couple's wedding reception

“David turned up and he tried it about this time last year. He said: 'It's all meant to be hush-hush but I've got this big gig coming up. I can't tell you what it is but you can probably work it out.” Mr Blackadder left with the instrument, which was based on a 300-year-old design. It is a “natural” trumpet, which does not have valves and evolved from being used for signalling by the military, to popular music.

Mr Martin, 29, makes around 40 trumpets a year, which usually sell for between £850 and £1,800.

He said it felt “pretty great” to find out one of his instruments had been heard by an estimated 1.9bn people who tuned into the Royal wedding on TV, radio or online.

He said he did not hear it live because he was at an ante-natal class with his partner.

So far, Mr Blackadder's trumpet has attracted two undisclosed bids, neither of which have met its £5,000 reserve price.

The auction, which also includes the order of service for the wedding, ends on Tuesday, April 30.